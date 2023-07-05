The Navy announced that its fourth constellation-class frigate is named in honor of Marquis de Lafayette, the Frenchman who helped the United States win the Revolutionary War.
The name was celebrated at a ceremony held at George Washington’s Mount Vernon on July 3. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro; the French Ambassador to the U.S. Laurent Bili; his spouse, Sabine Raczy-Bili, and president and CEO of George Washington’s Mount Vernon, Dr. Doug Bradburn, spoke about the significance of the name and the relationship between the United States and France.
“Our nation's alliance with France came into existence primarily because of the close personal relationships between men and women as well, to lead in our cause,” Del Toro said. “And no other relationship is a better example of this than what you saw between President George Washington and France’s Marquis De Lafayette.”
Representatives from Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, India, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom also attended the ceremony.
Re-enactors from Mount Vernon depicted Lafayette and Washington and described their relationship for the attendees.
A member of the French nobility, Lafayette took an interest in the cause of the American revolutionaries and in December 1776 was contracted into service as a major general in the Continental Army. In 1779, he returned briefly to France, where he advocated for military aid for the United States. He was later wounded at the Battle of Brandywine and, after his recovery, joined Washington's personal staff. The two formed a bond famously characterized as resembling a father and son. Congress declared Lafayette an honorary U.S. citizen in 2002.
Three previous Navy vessels have been named in honor of Lafayette: a sidewheel ironclad ram, a transport ship and a ballistic missile submarine.
“It’s a great fitting name for one of the great new frigates in our Navy," Bradburn said. "The young sailors that will sail on this great ship will be the same age as Lafayette was when he left France to the great adventure in the fight for liberty, I wish them the same success in making the world a better place."
Bradburn said the United States and France should remain strong friends. "Lafayette’s boundless energy and courage and his romantic enthusiasm for the cause of liberty bled into the cause of American freedom.”
The ship is described as an agile, multi-mission platform designed for operation in littoral and blue water environments. It will serve as an anti-submarine warfare, surface warfare, electromagnetic maneuver warfare and air warfare vessel in offensive and defensive missions and operated independently or integrated with a task force. It has an estimated service life of 25 years.
The frigate is sponsored by the U.S. Ambassador to France Denise Bauer and Raczy-Bili.
“Being something of a perfectionist…I have already done the research into this next generation frigate and I am deeply impressed,” Raczy-Bili said.“I am looking forward to meeting her first crew and her commander…I know they will put it to good use just like the young officer who set sail for the new world at the age of 19 to defend the cost that was so dear to his heart.”
The announcement of the name was first made at a ceremony at the American Embassy to France in Paris on June 30, attended by Del Toro.
“The USS Lafayette, for its entire time in service, will serve as a testament to the enduring relationship that we share with our nation’s first major ally, France," Del Toro said. "I mention our closeness with our French allies because again, as history has proven to us repeatedly, we're here today celebrating our freedom because of our allies.”
The USS Lafayette is scheduled to commission in 2029. The other ships in the class are USS Constellation (FFG 62), USS Congress (FFG 63) and USS Chesapeake (FFG 64).
