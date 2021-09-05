Navy Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, was among five crew members killed when their helicopter crashed into the Pacific Ocean near San Diego on Aug. 31.
The Navy released the names of the victims Sunday, 24 hours after calling off an extensive search and declaring the five service members presumed dead.
Assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 8, the helicopter was conducting routine flight operations from USS Abraham Lincoln when it crashed into the sea about 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego at 4:30 p.m.
The transition from search and rescue efforts to recovery operations came after more than 72 hours of coordinated rescue efforts encompassing 34 search and rescue flights, over 170 hours of flight time, with 5 search helicopters and constant surface vessel search, the Navy said in a news release. One crew member was rescued.
Two crew members were from the D.C. area, including Fridley and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns, 31, of Severna Park, Maryland. A third crew member, Naval Air Crewman 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, is from Salem in the Roanoke area.
The other crew members identified Sunday were Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, California and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21, from St. Louis, Missouri.
An investigation into the incident is underway.
My condolences to surviving family members and may God watch over you all!
