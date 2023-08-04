Cmdr. Scott Bresnahan, a Fairfax Station native, has turned command of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Indiana (SSN 789) to a fellow Virginian, Cmdr. Kyle McVay of Springfield.
The change-of-command ceremony was held June 23 at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn.
Capt. Thomas O’Donnell, commander of Submarine Squadron 12, presided over the ceremony and praised Bresnahan’s tour, calling him a “model submarine commanding officer.”
“Scott and his crew were my ‘go-to’ for numerous high-profile submarine force and fleet level engagements,” O’Donnell said. “Bresnahan’s consummate professionalism has been a huge asset for both Indiana and for my squadron.”
O’Donnell said McVay “is the right submarine officer to continue this standard of excellence as the Indiana remains a mission-ready ship.”
Capt. Gary Montalvo, commander of the Navy’s Submarine Development Squadron 5, was the ceremony’s guest speaker and talked about the lessons learned while serving two tours with Bresnahan on the USS Texas (SSN 775) and USS North Carolina (SSN 777).
“Building the trust, the care, and exacting standards with our crew is essential to submarine survival and in excelling in a submarine,” Montalvo said. “A lot of that takes a ton of energy. And anything he [Bresnahan] does, he does with extremely high energy.”
Bresnahan, a 2003 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, took command of Indiana in April 2021. His previous submarine tours include the USS La Jolla (SSN 701), USS Texas and USS North Carolina. As commanding officer, Bresnahan led the Indiana during Operation Black Widow in August 2021, Indiana’s second deployment to the 6th Fleet area of operations in 2022 and Fleet Week Port Everglades in April 2023.
“I have been lucky to be a part of this Hoosier family as it has served as the cornerstone of every success we’ve seen,” Bresnahan said. “Indiana’s ownership at all levels is a result of committing to each other and the unquestionable desire to improve as a team.”
Bresnahan will continue to serve on the staff of the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Undersea Warfare Division 97 in Washington.
McVay, a 2004 graduate of the U.S. Naval academy, praised his predecessor and the crew and expressed his excitement to “take command of a warship as outstanding as Indiana, crewed by an exceptional group of sailors, chiefs, and officers.”
McVay’s previous submarine tours include the USS Georgia (SSGN 729), USS Charlotte (SSN 766), and USS Mississippi (SSN 782).
USS Indiana was the 16th Virginia-class submarine built when it was commissioned in September 2018. Fast-attack submarines are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare.
This article was written by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten, Submarine Readiness Squadron 32.
