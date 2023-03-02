The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation and the National Park Service have awarded six outdoor recreation projects in the state totaling more than $5 million through the Land and Water Conservation Fund program, and one of the projects is in Prince William County.
The Neabsco Regional Park Boardwalk Development is receiving $750,000, according to a news release. Additional projects to get funding are: Callan Drive Recreation Park Development, town of Marion, $1.7 million; Dick & Willie Passage Trail Phase 6 Development, Henry County, $641,750; Gordonsville Park Development, town of Gordonsville, $1.6 million; Lakeview Park Development, Colonial Heights, $251,675; and Moores Creek Acquisition, city of Charlottesville, $175,000.
The federal Land and Water Conservation Fund Stateside Assistance Program, or LWCF, is a matching reimbursement program established to acquire and develop park areas. The parks are protected in perpetuity for the purpose of public outdoor recreation.
The projects for 2022 were selected from 18 applications received during an open application process. Counties, cities, towns, park and recreation authorities, tribal governments and state agencies are eligible to compete for funding. Significant planning and environmental review must be completed in order for the National Park Service to authorize a project as part of the selection process, the release states.
