Nearly 1,200 people in Virginia are hospitalized with positive tests or test pending for coronavirus, according to a report released Monday by the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
That is more than twice the number reported by the Virginia Department of Health, which said in its daily report that 497 people had been hospitalized with the disease as of Sunday afternoon.
The hospital association said data from its members showed 538 hospitalizations of people who had tested positive for COVID-19 and another 656 people receiving in-patient care but with tests pending.
Of those, 387 patients were in intensive care units, and 285 were on a ventilator, the association said.
In all, 666, or about 28%, of the state's 2,566 ventilators were in use.
The association said 11 hospitals reported experiencing difficulty in obtaining or replenishing personal protective equipment in the next 72 hours and one reported difficulty obtaining medical supplies.
The hospital association said it would update the dashboard daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.