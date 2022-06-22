Strong thunderstorms with wind gusts up to 80 mph toppled trees and power lines Wednesday evening, knocking out power to more than 30,000 customers across Northern Virginia, including about 16,000 in Fauquier County.
The National Weather Service reported severe wind damage in Fauquier, with one dispatch from emergency management officials saying "hundreds of trees" were down, some into homes, in west central Fauquier. First responders were on the scene and little information was available Wednesday evening.
There were also trees and power lines blocking U.S. 17 near Old Tavern and "numerous trees" blown across the roads at U.S. 29 and U.S. 15 between Warrenton and New Baltimore.
Loudoun County faced similar damage, with fire crews also responding to a house struck by lightning.
Dominion Energy reported more than 28,000 customers without power across Northern Virginia, with more than 14,000 of those in Fauquier, more than 3,500 in Stafford, 3,700 in Loudoun and 400 in Prince William.
Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reported 2,100 customers without power as of 7:15 p.m., with about 900 a piece in Fauquier and Loudoun.
Fauquier, Loudoun, Fairfax, Prince William and Stafford counties remain under a severe thunderstorm watch through 9 p.m. tonight and a flood watch through 11 p.m.
