Nearly 60,000 Northern Virginia customers remained without power early Tuesday afternoon as Monday's heavy, wet snow brought down trees and power lines.
Of those, over half, or about 34,000, were in hard-hit Stafford County, where nearly 60% of Dominion Energy's customers remained without power nearly 24 hours after the storm passed. Portions of Stafford received up to a foot of snow.
Between Dominion and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative, the number of customers without power was as high as 160,000 on Monday afternoon.
In Prince William County, about 5,700 Dominion Energy customers remained without power early Tuesday afternoon, and in Fairfax County, about 11,400 outages were still reported. Numbers were much smaller in Arlington, Loudoun and Fauquier counties and the city of Alexandria.
Prince William opened three warming centers at noon Tuesday and said they would be open until 5 p.m.:
- Woodbridge Senior Center - 13850 Church Hill Road, Woodbridge, (703) 792-5081
- Buckhall VFD Community Room - 7190 Yates Ford Road, Manassas (703) 368-0859
- Pat White Center at Ben Lomond - 10501 Copeland Drive, Manassas (703) 792-8329
The centers have heat and restrooms, power for charging mobile devices and public wi-fi access, the county said.
Dominion said late Monday that restoring power across the region is expected to be a multi-day effort. Crews from other states are expected to arrive Tuesday to help in the effort.
"Wet, heavy snow on branches has wreaked havoc on power lines," Dominion spokeswoman Peggy Fox said in a Tweet. "Our ... crews will work 24/7 as safely and quickly as possible to restore power. It will be a multi-day effort."
Dominion Energy outages are updated here.
Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reported about 5,100 customers still without power at noon on Tuesday, down from more than 17,000 Monday. About 2,200 of those were in Prince William and 2,300 in Stafford.
NOVEC says crews are working as quickly and safely as they can to restore power. You can check estimated repair times for your neighborhood in the NOVEC storm center.
Emergency officials warned people to stay away from downed power lines.
"It is especially important to understand that downed lines can energize other objects, including fences, cars/trucks, buildings, bushes and trees, and telephone/cable TV cables. Assume all downed power lines are live and dangerous!" Fairfax fire and rescue said in a news release.
