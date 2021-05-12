As of 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, 49 percent of Virginia gas stations had no fuel, up from just 16 percent this morning, according to GasBuddy.com.
The numbers rose steadily through the day as spot gas shortages induced by panic buying swept across the East Coast.
The rush to gas stations began earlier this week after a weekend cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline, which runs from Texas to New York and supplies about 45 percent of the East Coast's motor fuel.
The pipeline is still manually supplying fuel, but demand left gas stations in Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi with depleted supply. Long lines and closed pumps followed.
Federal and state officials have eased transportation and environmental regulations to help keep gas flowing, and anti-price gouging laws are in effect.
During a Tuesday afternoon briefing, President Joe Biden said he thinks the panic-induced shortage will end soon.
"I think you’re going to hear some good news in the next 24 hours and I think we’ll be getting that under control," he said. "I’ve lifted some restrictions on transporting fuel and the U.S. military providing fuel where needed."
He said the crisis shows greater investments near to be made in "education as it relates to be able to train and graduate more people proficient in cyber security."
