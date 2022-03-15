Prince William County officials feel prepared to tackle any future surges in COVID-19.
At its meeting Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors unanimously ended the local state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Supervisors did not discuss the measure before voting on it.
The local declaration has been in place since March 16, 2020. Such a declaration activates certain planning measures and streamlines funding mechanisms to address the emergency.
“Staff thinks we’re in a good position,” said Interim County Executive Elijah Johnson. “We no longer need the emergency.”
Local testing and vaccine clinics are still planned, but lifting the state of emergency reflects an ease in the stress the pandemic has put on local responses.
Since the declaration, 710 Prince William County residents have died from COVID-19 and more than 93,000 cases had been reported as of Tuesday.
Since March 2020, 19,356 Virginians have died from COVID-19 and more than 1.6 million cases have been reported. Nationwide, more than 964,000 people have died and more than 79.5 million cases were reported as of Tuesday.
Pandemic restrictions have been easing nationwide as vaccines continue. As of Tuesday, more than 343,000 Prince William County residents were fully vaccinated.
For Prince William, the pandemic brought about a shift to a locally-run health department after officials were increasingly frustrated with the response by the state-run health district.
The county’s mask requirement in its buildings was also recently lifted, and plexiglass dividers between supervisors on the dais were removed this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.