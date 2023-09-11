Bristow attorney Travis Nembhard, a Democrat, and Republican former Manassas Councilman Ian Lovejoy will face off in November for the Virginia House of Delegates 22nd District seat.
Lovejoy, who previously eschewed his run for the state Senate to seek the House seat, has placed data center regulation at the center of his campaign as early voting and election day near.
The Republican – long a prominent community voice against aggressive data center development – proposed that the state set standards for how localities write noise ordinances to ensure proper buffers are placed between residential neighborhoods and industrial zones.
“I think reasonable people understand we need data centers, and in the right place at the right time they can be a good thing but … you don’t just go from house to industrial without a lot of buffer,” he said. “And I think that that’s where we’re running into a roadblock here is that the parcel sizes are often not large enough for an appropriate buffer and the end result is you’re getting a data center being built essentially in your backyard.”
A sudden jump from residential to industrial needs to be done carefully with mitigations in place, he said.
“What other legislators have tried and failed is because they’re trying to single out an industry … you should write the law neutral to the industry,” Lovejoy said.
Addressing an increasing cost of living in Prince William County is also top of mind for Lovejoy.
Rising prices are a constant pressure point for residents, and inflation has only made the issue more acute, he said. He proposed eliminating taxes on cars, gas and groceries to provide voters immediate savings.
The new 22nd District wraps around the western and southern city limits of Manassas but is comprised entirely of Prince William County addresses. The district runs from the Lake Occoquan Shores community at its northeast boundary south to Independent Hill and through Nokesville up to Gainesville in its western portion. According to the Virginia Public Access Project – which rates the new 22nd District “competitive” – the district’s constituent precincts broke for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin in 2021, 53.2% to 46.1%, over Democrat Terry McAuliffe.
In 2019, Lovejoy lost his bid for the 50th House of Delegates District to Democrat Lee Carter, 53.3% to 46.5%.
Lovejoy served two terms on the Manassas City Council before losing a reelection bid in 2020. The founder and owner of Manassas-based recruiting firm Reliant Hiring Solutions, Lovejoy also opened The Lovejoy Gallery, a new art gallery in Old Town, in 2022.
He has raised more money than his Democratic opponent with $185,100 in the bank.
Travis Nembhard
Bristow resident and attorney Travis Nembhard is seeking office to bring down the cost of living for families in the area.
He proposed Implementing a homestead deduction program, which reduces a property’s assessed value, to help with housing affordability. Nembhard, a former legislative staffer on the Washington, D.C., City Council, said the district successfully implemented a similar program. Like his opponent, he also called for a repeal of property taxes on cars.
Nembhard said he would push for universal child care to make it more affordable for working families.
The husband of a public school teacher, the Democratic nominee voiced support for increasing funding for educators and schools, especially in the wake of a July report released by the state that found Virginia is underfunding its schools relative to neighboring states, including Maryland and West Virginia.
Schools also need additional mental health professionals, Nembhard said, noting instances where his wife and her teaching colleagues needed to act as de-facto mental health counselors for students since there weren't enough experts employed by the school division.
“We're also asking teachers and schools to do more with less, and it’s a recipe for failure if we continue on that path,” he said.
Nembhard also wants to roll back a clause in the state constitution that bans same-sex marriage. While he supports the matter on principle, Nembhard is also concerned about the potential for the U.S. Supreme Courts to kick back gay rights to the states. In that scenario, he said, it would effectively immediately become illegal in Virginia to be in a same-sex marriage, creating complications for both indivual and property rights.
On data centers, Nembhard said he is opposed to tech hubs near schools or homes. He said he backs data center development so long as they’re not impeding on residents. Like Lovejoy, Nembhard said he would support state-mandated minimums on noise for industrial development while also ensuring environmental impact assessments are done.
“I’m not an expert in data centers, but I would surround myself with individuals who have had issues with data centers and those who have advocated for data centers and try to find out some of the merits and some of the challenges and trying to find compromises,” Nembhard said. “That could be noise ordinances, that could be making sure that data centers are up to date with certain technology to meet the industry standard.”
A frequent commuter to D.C., Nembhard also wants to reduce congestion on major interstates and prevent what he called “unnecessary price gouging on tolls during off-peak hours and capping excessive toll fees.”
Nembhard, who has never held public office, previously worked as a financial regulator and an administrative law judge. He’s raised $158,272 for his campaign, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
(2) comments
Nimrod wants to use YOUR tax dollars for Marxist priorities.
No, we don't need Nimrod. He's dangerous for your wallet, your health and your well-being.
You can't cut taxes without cutting spending. Lovejoy needs to cite what he intends to cut.
Law enforcement, healthcare, education, infrastructure, civil servant salaries, etc.
Nembhard wisely knows that education is important. An educated population is key to preventing a Deplorable America. He will keep current taxes with the current surplus to be wisely invested in VA future.
