Joanne Blue, 65, suffered a mild stroke earlier this year and after about a month recovering at Lake Manassas Health and Rehabilitation Center in Gainesville, she was scheduled to go home March 26. As her daughter, Joni Blue, was getting dressed and ready to head out the door that morning to pick her up, her mom called.
“Don’t come,” she said. “I have a fever.”
It had already been almost three weeks since the family had been able to visit Joanne Blue, because the rehabilitation center restricted visitors to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Joni Blue and her children would go by the elder Blue’s window and wave, but could not visit in person.
During the day she first spiked a fever, Joanne Blue was treated with Tylenol, and mom and daughter communicated by phone. During one conversation, Joanne Blue told her daughter, “This fever is kicking my butt.”
She said she had unbearable pain in her upper back and shoulders and her head hurt so bad she couldn’t open her eyes.
Early the next morning, March 27, her fever broke. But by sunrise it had returned.
“My mom called me that morning and said, ‘I’m having a hard time, the fever won’t go, I keep taking Tylenol, my chest is feeling tight,’” Joni Blue said.
Joni Blue said she called the facility several times, then finally hopped in her car and drove over. A nursing supervisor came out and told her they were treating her mom with Tylenol.
Joni Blue went over to her mom’s window and tapped on the glass.
“My mom came to the window and she looked like hell,” Blue said. “Just seeing how hard it was for her to get from the bed to the window, I knew she needed to go to the hospital.”
She told the nursing supervisor, “If you’re not going to call the paramedics, I am.”
Joanne Blue was taken to Novant Health UVA Health Systems’ Haymarket Medical Center, where she was tested for coronavirus and told it would take up to seven days to get the results.
But while she was there, other patients from Lake Manassas Health and Rehab were brought to the hospital with similar symptoms, Blue said. That’s when the medical team decided to perform a more rapid-response coronavirus test, with results the next day, she said.
Medical Facilities of America, the company that operates Lake Manassas Health and Rehab, did not return requests for comment this week.
The hospital released Joanne Blue back to Lake Manassas the same day. Three days later, the test results were in: Joanne Blue had COVID-19.
By Monday, she had declined rapidly, her fever gone but her chest tight. A cough and a rash developed. Blue, usually sharp and observant, began sounding confused, her daughter said. She fell in the bathroom over the weekend and hit her head. She complained that her head hurt.
Joanne Blue was taken by ambulance back to Haymarket Medical Center. On Wednesday, she remained hospitalized with pneumonia caused by coronavirus. Her family cannot go to see her.
Before her decline and hospitalization March 30, Joanne Blue spoke by phone with InsideNoVa, recalling how her illness started with an awful headache and a fever that left her freezing.
“This is something that you don’t think is going to happen,” she said. “I’m here to tell you, never, ever believe it won’t happen to you.”
Joni Blue said her mom is tough. “I don’t know how tough this virus is, but it’s got one hell of a fight coming.”
