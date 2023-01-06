A Pennsylvania developer wants to build a 359-unit housing complex north of the Potomac Mills area.
Toll Mid-Atlantic LP Co. Inc. is asking Prince William County to rezone about 36.6 acres for the project.
The company is a subsidiary of Fort Washington, Pa.-based Toll Brothers, which bills itself as a luxury home builder.
The properties are generally in the area of 13304 Telegraph Road in Woodbridge. The application, submitted Oct. 26, is to rezone 12 parcels designated for agriculture and business use to planned mixed residential. The company is under contract to buy the land from Diane and Henry Archie Jr., Neva Ann Guiffre, 13210 Telegraph Road LLC, Charles Land Corp., Duncan Land Corp. and Edward Land Corp.
According to the application, the land has been used in part as a salvage yard and auto parts shop.
The proposed development, called Ashford Glen, would be 281 single-family townhouses and 78 triplex condominiums. Ten percent of the units would be designated as affordable housing for people making 80% to 100% of the median income for the Washington area, which is $106,415. The number of units set aside would be 22 townhouses and 14 triplexes.
“Ashford Glen is intended to fill a growing need for housing in this portion of Prince William County, with a variety of housing choices within the new community complemented by high-quality amenities for its residents and neighbors,” the application says.
The development would include a community pool, dog park, pond, pocket park and a playground. The townhouses would come in a variety of design styles and could have one- or two-car garages.
An existing cemetery on the property will be preserved.
Access to the property would come from Telegraph and Minnieville roads. A traffic analysis submitted with the application says the project doesn’t require road improvements.
The company projects that the first units will be occupied by 2026.
No public hearings have been scheduled on the proposal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.