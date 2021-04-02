“In My Head,” a new exhibit featuring 24 works by mixed media artist Andria Bielski, is open at the ArtFactory in Manassas.
Bielski was raised in Manassas and graduated from George Mason University with a concentration in studio arts. She took up residency in Haymarket to homeschool and raise her four children.
Being an artist unexpectedly became her solace instead of her career goal when her second child, Sabrina, was diagnosed with a pervasive developmental delay that in later years turned into a diagnosis of severe autism. Although Bielski has worked as both a graphic designer and commissioned fine artist, she believes that her most authentic job as an artist is to be a storyteller.
Sabrina began to communicate through typing around the age of 12. Andria discovered that through their close bond, they are capable of communicating without words.
Now at the age of 19, Sabrina has not only titled Andria’s paintings but has also composed short poems to go along with them. The artwork is a recording of their journey.
