Movement, the largest nationwide community of indoor climbing gyms, announced plans for its latest facility: Movement Fairfax.
The new climbing gym is slated to open toward the end of 2024 and will offer 37,000 square feet of climbing, yoga and fitness activities at Fair Oaks Mall.
The facilities will offer 27,000 square feet of climbing terrain spread over two floors with walls up to 50 feet tall, the company said in a news release. The climbing space includes bouldering, top rope and lead climbing routes crafted for all abilities.
Movement Fairfax plans to offer a full lineup of classes and an array of youth offerings from after-school programs to camps and competitive teams. The class schedule will also include yoga and group fitness classes.
“We’re excited to bring Movement to Fairfax and offer a one-of-a-kind fitness experience to the NoVa community,” said Movement CEO Jeremy Levitt in a news release. “We have an amazing team of climbing coaches, yoga teachers, fitness instructors and front desk team members who are eager to share climbing, adventure and a ton of fun with the Fairfax community.”
Movement Fairfax will be located at the Fair Oaks Mall in Fairfax at the intersection of I-66 and Route 50. The gym will have parking and be easily accessible from the highway.
