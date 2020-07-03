The seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in Virginia hit its highest level in nearly three weeks, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday, as another 29 deaths related to the virus were also reported.

In Northern Virginia, however, COVID-19 hospitalizations fell again and are now at their lowest level since early April.

The health department reported 658 new cases statewide on Friday, bringing the average number of new cases per day over the past week to 546.1, the highest it has been since June 14. The average hit a high of 1,194.7 on May 31.

Of the new cases in Friday's report, 192 were in Northern Virginia, slightly above the average for the past few days but still in line with recent trends. Hospitalizations in Northern Virginia fell to 206, the lowest since that data has been provided and down from a peak of 818 on April 30.

The 29 new deaths statewide followed a report of 30 the day before and bring the total to 105 over the past four days. The health department has noted that deaths are a lagging indicator because they are not recorded until a doctor submits the death certificate to the health department. A chart tracking deaths by date of death indicates they peaked in late April and early May and have been falling relatively steadily since.

Only seven of the new deaths were reported in Northern Virginia, which has 959 in total, or over half of the 1,845 deaths reported statewide. Fairfax County, the state's largest locality, accounts for over a quarter of the deaths, with 494.

Northern Virginia now accounts for 50.2% of the state's total of 64,393 cases, the health department reported. Northern Virginia's share of the total cases, once nearly 60%, has been slowly declining in recent weeks.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 192 new cases, 7 new deaths

Statewide: 658 new cases, 29 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 14,097 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 32,346 cases, 959 deaths

Statewide: 64,393 cases, 1,845 deaths

Statewide Testing: 685,657 diagnostic tests (760,029 when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 5

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 818 (down from 888)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 207 (up from 206)

Patients Discharged: 8,711 total

Nursing Home Patients: 596 confirmed positive cases (down from 609 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 128,741 deaths, 2.74 million cases, 781,970 recovered

World: 521,940 deaths, 10.9 million cases, 5.78 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University