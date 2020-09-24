Virginia new case chart 9.24.20

Virginia's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases (yellow line) has fallen over the past week and now stands at its lowest level since mid-July. 

 Virginia Department of Health graphic

Seven-day averages for new COVID-19 cases and test positivity rates fell again across Virginia and Northern Virginia on Thursday.

The Virginia Department of Health reported the results of over 30,000 coronavirus diagnostic tests, the second highest total ever, but only 902 new positive cases. The state's seven-day average of new cases is down to 861.7, its lowest level since July 14.

In Northern Virginia, 170 new cases were reported Thursday, the fourth straight day with fewer than 200, and the region's seven-day average fell to 198.6, its lowest level since Aug. 6. 

Meanwhile, the state's seven-day average test positivity rate fell again, to 5.3%, the lowest level since the first day that rate was reported, and in Northern Virginia, Fairfax County's test positivity rate matched a low of 4.8%, previously reached on Aug. 6. 

Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health, Sept. 24, 2020

Health District Peak Low Current Trend
Alexandria 40.1% / April 23 3.8% / July 1 5.3% Stable
Arlington 42.8% / April 20 2.4% / June 26 3.4% Down
Fairfax 38.6% / April 22 4.8% / Aug. 6 & Sept. 24 4.8% Down
Loudoun 27.9% / April 28 4.4% / Aug. 1 6.5% Down
Prince William 36.7% / April 18 6.9% / July 24 7.2% Down
Rappahannock 17.2% / May 8 3.5% / July 3 5.9% Stable
Statewide 20.6% / April 22 5.3% / Sept. 24 5.3% Down

The state did report 24 new deaths related to COVID-19, as a two-week effort to clear a backlog of death certificates continues. Of those, three were in Northern Virginia: one apiece in Alexandria, Loudoun County and Prince William County.

Northern Virginia data by locality

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health, Sept. 24, 2020. 

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 3,761 317 69
Arlington 3,889 498 148
Fairfax 20,504 2,155 583
Fairfax City 136 13 7
Falls Church 70 13 6
Loudoun 6,747 428 124
Manassas 1,910 128 25
Manassas Park 607 54 7
Prince William 12,250 904 202
Totals 49,874 4,510 1,171
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 533 49 5
Spotsylvania 2,119 132 44
Stafford 1,984 157 18
Fauquier 920 47 25
Totals 5,556 385 92

The Virginia Department of Health also reported the 1,000th outbreak of the virus on Thursday. An outbreak is defined as two or more confirmed positive cases in one setting. The outbreaks to date break down as follows:

  • 421 in long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes and assisted-living centers
  • 358 in congregate settings, including workplaces, churches, gyms, and event venues.
  • 86 in educational settings, including schools and universities
  • 68 in healthcare settings (not related to long-term care)
  • 67 in correctional facilities

The outbreaks in long-term care facilities have been the worst, resulting in 10,465 positive cases and 1,544 deaths, or almost half of the state's total deaths from the virus.  

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 170 new cases, 3 new deaths

  • Statewide: 902 new cases, 24 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 30,359 diagnostic test results reported (second highest daily number)  

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 49,874 cases, 1,171 deaths

  • Statewide: 143,492 cases, 3,113 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 1.95 million diagnostic tests (2.1 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 982 (up from 916)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 219 (up from 215 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 17,099 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 532 (down from 567 the previous day) 

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

 

 

 

