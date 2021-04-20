A decline in new COVID-19 cases over the past few days has brought the averages in Virginia and Northern Virginia down to their lowest levels in over a month, according to new data Tuesday from the Virginia Department of Health.

Statewide, only 978 new coronavirus cases were reported Monday -- just the second time since late October that number has been lower than 1,000 -- and another 1,236 were reported Tuesday. That brings the state's seven-day average down to 1,348.1, its lowest level since March 17. The average is down 16.5% in the past week.

In Northern Virginia, just 258 cases were reported Monday and 265 Tuesday, and the region's seven-day average has fallen to 332.6 cases a day, its lowest level since March 14. The region's daily average was as low as 139.4 last summer, although it peaked at over 1,600 new cases a day in mid-January.

However, hospitalizations for treatment of the virus -- a trailing indicator of the spread of COVID-19 -- are up again slightly statewide this past week, to 1,092 patients as of Tuesday, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. Of those, 280 are being treated in intensive-care units, the most since March 3. However, in January there were over 3,200 COVID-19 patients in state hospitals, with nearly 600 in ICUs.

As of Tuesday, 231 patients are hospitalized for COVID treatment in Northern Virginia, down from 270 about two weeks ago but still above the low of 195 on March 20.

In a separate update, the healthcare association said that for the first time since data began being reported last spring fewer than 100 patients are currently positive for COVID-19 in the state's nursing homes. That number peaked at over 2,275 in mid-January before vaccinations of nursing home residents were widespread.

The health department has reported 76 new deaths statewide related to COVID-19 over the past four days. Of those, 13 were in Northern Virginia -- five in Fairfax County, three apiece in Prince William County and the city of Alexandria, and one apiece in Loudoun County and Manassas.

The seven-day average percentage of positive diagnostic test results remains sable statewide at just over 6%. Positivity rates in Northern Virginia, though, have generally come down in recent days.

The Virginia Department of Health's vaccine dashboard shows that just over a quarter -- 25.4% -- of the state's 8.6 million residents are fully vaccinated, and a total of just over 3.44 million Virginians, or just over 40%, have received at least one dose. The percentage of adults who have received at least one dose is now over 50%, as vaccines have not been approved for anyone under age 16.

In addition, the health department reports that another 297,000 doses of vaccines have been administered in Virginia by the federal government. These numbers include doses administered by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the Department of Defense.

The state is currently averaging about 78,000 doses of vaccines per day, with at least five days in which over 100,000 doses have been administered. All Virginians aged 16 and older are now eligible to register for a vaccine.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths (Tuesday)

Northern Virginia: 265 new cases, 3 new deaths.

Statewide: 1,236 new cases, 30 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 13,197 PCR diagnostic test results.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 178,228 cases, 2,285 deaths

Statewide: 648,347 cases, 10,625 deaths

Statewide Testing: 6.85 million PCR diagnostic tests (8.96 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 56 (including 11 in Fairfax, eight in Prince William, two in Loudoun and one in Alexandria).

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,092 (up from 1,046 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 280 (up from 257 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 53,876

Nursing Home Patients: 94 (fewest to date; down from 123 on Saturday; no report on Sundays or Mondays)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.