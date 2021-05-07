Virginia and Northern Virginia each reported their fewest number of new COVID-19 cases this week since early October as the state looks toward a full reopening in mid-June.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 938 new cases of coronavirus statewide on Friday, and the state's seven-day average is now down to 820.3. That's the lowest average since Oct. 7, and this week's total of 5,742 cases is the lowest since the week ending Oct. 2, which itself was the lowest since mid-summer. New cases statewide are down 21% in the past week and 43% in the past month.

In Northern Virginia, Friday's numbers saw a bit of an uptick, to 329 cases reported, but that was the first day since April 23 in which more than 300 new cases were reported. The region's seven-day average has fallen to 197.6, also at levels not seen since early October, and this week's total case count of 1,383 also was the lowest since the week ending Oct. 2.

Hospitalizations for treatment of the virus have likewise remained low this week, and stood at 829 statewide as of Friday. Of those, 184 patients were hospitalized in Northern Virginia, just above the region's low of 183 since the data began to be reported in early April.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported Friday that a new record low of 74 patients were positive for COVID-19 in the state's nursing homes. That number was over 2,200 in mid-January before mass vaccinations began.

About 100 deaths a week are still being reported statewide related to COVID-19, however. The health department has reported 67 deaths in the past four days, but just a net of seven of those have been in Northern Virginia. Prince William County reported four new deaths over the past four days, and Alexandria, Arlington County, Fairfax County and Loudoun County each reported one new death. One death was removed from the Manassas Park total.

Test positivity rates also are setting new lows both statewide and in Northern Virginia. The state's seven-day average rate for diagnostic tests hit a new low of 4.3% on Wednesday and was at 4.4% as of Friday. The previous low of 4.5% was set several times in late September and early October. The Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William health districts also set new lows this week for average test positivity rates.

Diagnostic testing overall has declined, however, as vaccines increase. The state reported the results of just over 106,000 diagnostic tests in the past week, the fewest since the week ending Sept. 11.

Over one-third of the state's 8.6 million residents are fully vaccinated, and a total of about 3.95 million Virginians, or over 46%, have received at least one dose. The percentage of adults who have received at least one dose is higher as vaccines have not been approved for anyone under age 16.

In addition, the health department reports that another 356,000 doses of vaccines have been administered in Virginia by the federal government. These numbers include doses administered by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the Department of Defense.

The number of vaccinations statewide per day has fallen to a current seven-day average of about 65,500, according to the Virginia Department of Health's vaccine dashboard. It was above 80,000 per day in late March and early April.

A new case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, was reported in the Fairfax health district this week, bringing that locality's total to 12 such cases, most in the state. The syndrome is believed to be related to the COVID-19 virus but has not resulted in any deaths statewide.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths (Friday)

Northern Virginia: 329 new cases, -1 net new death.

Statewide: 938 new cases, 13 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 20,262 PCR diagnostic test results.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 182,266 cases, 2,309 deaths

Statewide: 665,332 cases, 10,874 deaths

Statewide Testing: 7.14 million PCR diagnostic tests (9.39 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 66 (including 12 in Fairfax, 10 in Prince William, two in Loudoun and Alexandria and one in Arlington).

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 829 (down from 847 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 211 (up from 206 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 55,001

Nursing Home Patients: 74 (down from 89 Wednesday)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.