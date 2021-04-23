New COVID-19 cases have continued to decline this week in Virginia, and the state is approaching its lowest levels of cases since last fall.

The Virginia Department of Health reports that the state's seven-day average is down to 1,300.1, as of Friday, just a few cases above the lows hit about six weeks ago, and the state reported the fewest total cases this week since the week ending Oct. 30. The state's average is down 11% in the past two weeks.

The lower numbers come as Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday announced that additional restrictions on gatherings and events will be eased in mid-May.

Northern Virginia's case numbers have plateaued a bit, but the region's seven-day average stands at 336.2 cases, just above its low earlier this spring of 318.4. The region's daily average was as low as 139.4 last summer, although it peaked at over 1,600 new cases a day in mid-January.

Fairfax County, which has had more cases and deaths than any other jurisdiction in the state, surpassed 75,000 total cases on Friday. Fairfax is the state's most populous locality, with over 1 million residents.

Hospitalizations for treatment of the virus -- a trailing indicator of the spread of COVID-19 -- are remaining relatively steady, at 1,057 patients as of Friday, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. However, in January there were over 3,200 COVID-19 patients in state hospitals, with nearly 600 in ICUs.

As of Friday, 225 patients are hospitalized for COVID treatment in Northern Virginia, down from 270 a little over two weeks ago but still above the low of 195 on March 20.

The health department has reported 41 new deaths statewide related to COVID-19 over the past three days. Of those, a net of five were in Northern Virginia -- three in Fairfax County, two in Arlington County and one in the city of Manassas, offset by a reduction of one death in Prince William County.

The seven-day average percentage of positive diagnostic test results statewide fell below 6% this week, and the rate in the Alexandria health district has dropped dramatically this week.

The Virginia Department of Health's vaccine dashboard shows that 27.1% of the state's 8.6 million residents are fully vaccinated, and a total of about 3.56 million Virginians, or nearly 42%, have received at least one dose. The percentage of adults who have received at least one dose is now over 50% in Northern Virginia as well as statewide, as vaccines have not been approved for anyone under age 16.

In addition, the health department reports that another 307,000 doses of vaccines have been administered in Virginia by the federal government. These numbers include doses administered by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the Department of Defense.

The state is currently averaging about 76,000 doses of vaccines per day. That number has remained relatively stable since late March.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths (Friday)

Northern Virginia: 392 new cases, 2 new deaths.

Statewide: 1,340 new cases, 13 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 24,293 PCR diagnostic test results.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 179,264 cases, 2,290 deaths

Statewide: 652,321 cases, 10,666 deaths

Statewide Testing: 6.92 million PCR diagnostic tests (9.06 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 58 (including 11 in Fairfax, eight in Prince William, two in Loudoun and one in Alexandria).

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,057 (down from 1,104 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 248 (down from 269 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 54,115

Nursing Home Patients: 100 (down from 109 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

