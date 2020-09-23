Virginia and Northern Virginia reported the third straight day of moderately fewer numbers of new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Only 580 new cases were reported statewide, the lowest one-day number since July 6, the Monday following the July Fourth holiday weekend, according to the Virginia Department of Health. In addition, the state's seven-day average of new cases fell below 900 for the first time in a month and stands at 890.

In Northern Virginia, 157 new cases were reported Wednesday, marking the third straight day of fewer than 200 cases in the region. The region's seven-day average fell to 208.9, its lowest level since Aug. 6.

The state's seven-day average rate of positive coronavirus tests remained at 5.5%, the same as the day before and the lowest level since the first day the rate was reported in mid-March.

However, the state reported another 29 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday. A spokeswoman for the state health department said 22 of the new deaths were related to the backlog of death certificates the health department has been processing over the past week. The backlog should be cleared by Friday, she said. The state has reported 365 deaths in total over the past 10 days, although it said most of those deaths actually occurred in the preceding three to four weeks.

None of the new deaths were reported in the state's Northern Virginia health region; however, three new deaths were reported in both Stafford and Fauquier counties.

A separate update from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association showed 916 patients being treated for COVID-19 statewide, the lowest number since July 7. In Northern Virginia, hospitalizations fell to 194, the lowest level since July 26.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 157 new cases, 0 new deaths

Statewide: 580 new cases, 29 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 11,026 diagnostic test results reported

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 49,704 cases, 1,168 deaths

Statewide: 142,590 cases, 3,089 deaths

Statewide Testing: 1.92 million diagnostic tests (2.07 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 916 (down from 940 the previous day and lowest since July 7)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 215 (up from 213 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 17,038 total

Nursing Home Patients: 567 (up from 551 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.