After two consecutive days of high numbers of new coronavirus cases, both the state and Northern Virginia reported significantly lower numbers Wednesday.

Statewide, only 798 new cases were reported, the lowest daily number since July 9. Northern Virginia reported 145 new cases, after reporting 293 and 269 new cases Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

The state's seven-day average of new cases fell to 1,008, and Northern Virginia's dropped to 189.

Fewer test results have been reported over the past few days, with 11,665 reported on Wednesday. The state had been reporting as many as 15,000 to 20,000 test results a day in late July.

Hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 jumped again statewide to 1,304 on Wednesday. A month ago, that number was down to 783, although the number tends to increase in the middle of the week and decline on weekends. The biggest increases have been in eastern Virginia, where 558 patients are hospitalized, near the high for that region, and southwestern Virginia, where a new high of 197 patients are hospitalized.

In Northern Virginia, 245 patients were hospitalized, in line with recent trends and still well below the region's high of 818 on April 30.

The state added 30 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, following its report of 26 the previous day. Only three of the new deaths were in Northern Virginia.

Overall, the state has reported 2,274 deaths, with 46%, 1,052, in Northern Virginia and 23%, 530, in Fairfax County. The percentage of deaths in Northern Virginia and Fairfax relative to the statewide totals has been declining in recent weeks along with the region's reduced caseload.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 145 new cases, 3 new deaths

Statewide: 798 new cases, 30 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 11,665 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 38,410 cases, 1,052 deaths

Statewide: 95,049 cases, 2,274 deaths

Statewide Testing: 1.18 million diagnostic tests (1.28 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,304 (up from 1,255 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 283 (up from 282 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 12,522 total

Nursing Home Patients: 443 confirmed positive cases (down from 462)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 156,839 deaths, 4.77 million cases, 1.53 million recovered

World: 701,316 deaths, 18.57 million cases, 11.16 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University