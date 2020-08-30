The number of new coronavirus cases both statewide and in Northern Virginia fell slightly in Sunday's report from trends over the past three days, although the number of test results reported was also lower.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 938 new cases statewide, following three straight days with more than 1,000 cases apiece. The state's seven-day average did tick up slightly to 967, but that is still below the peak seven-day average of 1,198 on Aug. 8.

In Northern Virginia, 228 new cases were reported Saturday, with more than half of them, 118, in Fairfax County. The region's seven-day average for new cases fell to 237, but that number was as low as 139 cases a day in mid-July.

Sunday's report was based on the results of 12,707 COVID-19 diagnostic tests. Over the past six weeks, the state has been averaging 15,000 to 18,000 tests results reported per day. Positivity rates have increased in recent days as well, with the state's overall rate for diagnostic tests now at 7.4% based on a rolling seven-day average.

The state health department reported just one new coronavirus-related death Sunday.

In Northern Virginia, 265 patients were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, up from 257 on Saturday but still below the 333 hospitalized two weeks ago.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 228 new cases, no new deaths

Statewide: 938 new cases, 1 new death

Statewide Testing: 12,707 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 44,474 cases, 1,100 deaths

Statewide: 119,747 cases, 2,569 deaths

Statewide Testing: 1.57 million diagnostic tests (1.69 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,090 (down from 1,101 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 251 (up from 245 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 14,999 total

Nursing Home Patients: 494 confirmed positive cases (up from 446)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 182,786 deaths, 5.96 million cases, 2.14 million recovered

World: 843,286 deaths, 25.04 million cases, 16.45 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University