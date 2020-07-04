Virginia COVID-19 case chart

The state reported more new coronavirus cases Saturday than on any day since June 7, and a seven-day average of new cases ticked up again. 

 Virginia Department of Health graphic

Both Virginia and the Northern Virginia region reported the highest daily number of new coronavirus cases in almost a month on Saturday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Northern Virginia reported 256 new cases, and statewide 716 new cases were reported. Both numbers were the highest since June 7.  

The health department reported only four new deaths related to COVID-19, however, following four straight days in which at least 23 new deaths were reported.  The health department has noted that deaths are a lagging indicator because they are not recorded until a doctor submits the death certificate to the health department.   

Only one of the new reported deaths was in Northern Virginia, which has 960 in total, or over half of the 1,849 deaths reported statewide.   Fairfax County, the state's largest locality, accounts for over a quarter of the deaths, with 495.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 fell slightly statewide. 

Northern Virginia now accounts for 50.1% of the state's total of 65,109 cases, the health department reported. Northern Virginia's share of the total cases, once nearly 60%, has been slowly declining in recent weeks.   

Northern Virginia data by locality

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health, July 4, 2020.

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths New Cases Today
Alexandria 2,357 239 57 19
Arlington 2,519 421 131 19
Fairfax 14,072 1,657 495 107
Fairfax City 71 6 7 1
Falls Church 54 11 8 0
Loudoun 4,175 279 91 62
Manassas 1,435 104 18 5
Manassas Park 435 46 6 1
Prince William 7,484 672 147 42
Totals 32,602 3,435 960 256
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths New Cases Today
Fredericksburg 255 26 0 1
Spotsylvania 1027 76 31 17
Stafford 1008 95 5 10
Fauquier 431 27 7 4
Totals 2,721 224 43 32

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 256 new cases, 1 new death

  • Statewide: 716 new cases, 4 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 10,863 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 32,602 cases, 960 deaths

  • Statewide: 65,109 cases, 1,849 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 696,520 diagnostic tests (772,555 when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 5

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 808 (down from 818 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 207 (unchanged from the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 8,741 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 565 confirmed positive cases (down from 596 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 129,476 deaths, 2.79 million cases, 790,404 recovered

  • World: 525,790 deaths, 11.11 million cases, 5.9 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

