Both Virginia and the Northern Virginia region reported the highest daily number of new coronavirus cases in almost a month on Saturday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Northern Virginia reported 256 new cases, and statewide 716 new cases were reported. Both numbers were the highest since June 7.

The health department reported only four new deaths related to COVID-19, however, following four straight days in which at least 23 new deaths were reported. The health department has noted that deaths are a lagging indicator because they are not recorded until a doctor submits the death certificate to the health department.

Only one of the new reported deaths was in Northern Virginia, which has 960 in total, or over half of the 1,849 deaths reported statewide. Fairfax County, the state's largest locality, accounts for over a quarter of the deaths, with 495.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 fell slightly statewide.

Northern Virginia now accounts for 50.1% of the state's total of 65,109 cases, the health department reported. Northern Virginia's share of the total cases, once nearly 60%, has been slowly declining in recent weeks.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 256 new cases, 1 new death

Statewide: 716 new cases, 4 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 10,863 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 32,602 cases, 960 deaths

Statewide: 65,109 cases, 1,849 deaths

Statewide Testing: 696,520 diagnostic tests (772,555 when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 5

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 808 (down from 818 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 207 (unchanged from the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 8,741 total

Nursing Home Patients: 565 confirmed positive cases (down from 596 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 129,476 deaths, 2.79 million cases, 790,404 recovered

World: 525,790 deaths, 11.11 million cases, 5.9 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University