Virginia's daily average of new COVID-19 cases hit a record high for the third straight day Monday, as hospitalizations for treatment of the virus set another new record as well.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 3,771 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, following 5,010 on Sunday, the third day since the pandemic began that the state has reported more than 5,000 new cases.

The state's seven-day average of new cases now stands at a record high of 4,480.1. The average is up 24% in the past week and 78.6% in the past month.

Virginia's Eastern (996), Central (743.9) and Northwest (815.9) health regions all also set new record highs for seven-day averages Monday, with the Eastern region reporting its two highest days of new cases Sunday and Monday.

In Northern Virginia, the seven-day average of new cases stands at 1,054.9, just below the record of 1,124.4, set Dec. 12. The health department reported 711 new cases in the region on Monday, following 1,180 on Sunday.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported Monday that a record 2,765 patients are hospitalized statewide for treatment of COVID-19, with a record 563 of those in intensive-care units. Hospitalizations are up 49% in the past month.

In Northern Virginia, 584 patients are hospitalized, still below the region's high of 808 on April 30.

The health department reported 15 new deaths related to COVID-19 in the past two days: seven Sunday and eight Monday. Death reports tend to be significantly higher during the week, however. In Northern Virginia, three new deaths were reported over the two-day period: two in Fairfax County and one in Arlington County.

Meanwhile, test positivity rates continue to rise across the region and statewide. In Northern Virginia, only Arlington's rate is below 10%. Experts believe that test positivity rates above 10% generally mean that not all cases of the virus are being identified.

The health department's data show that as of Saturday, at least 87,618 Virginians had received the first doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, both of which require two doses to be fully effective. That's less than 25% of the 404,675 doses of the vaccines the state has received.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 711 new cases, 3 new deaths Sunday and Monday combined.

Statewide: 3,771 new cases, 8 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 17,997 PCR diagnostic test results.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 108,600 cases, 1,433 deaths

Statewide: 367,536 cases, 5,132 deaths

Statewide Testing: 4.38 million PCR diagnostic tests (5.26 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 13

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 2,765 (up from 2,708 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 2,765 reached Jan. 4

Patients in ICU: 563 (up from 557 the previous day and the most ever)

Patients Discharged: 31,561 total

Nursing Home Patients: 1,870 as of Saturday (no reports on Sunday or Monday)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.