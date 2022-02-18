The number of new COVID-19 cases in Northern Virginia continues to fall rapidly and is now at its lowest level in more than two months, according to new data Friday.

Despite the decline, large numbers of deaths continue to be reported from the Omicron variant surge in late December and January, and the region is approaching 3,000 deaths overall since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in Northern Virginia fell another 29.8% this week to 539 as of Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That's about the same as the level on Feb. 18, 2021, and down almost 91% from the region's Jan. 13 Omicron peak. It's also the lowest level since Dec. 11.

Statewide, the seven-day average fell another 34% this week to 2,858.3 per day as of Friday. That's down 84.8% from the state's Jan. 13 peak but is still 18% above the level of a year ago, when vaccines were just starting to be rolled out.

However, the weekly report from the Biocomplexity Institute at the University of Virginia notes that the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron now accounts for 6.2% of Virginia's new cases and could slow the decline. The report suggests that subvariant could become dominant by March.

The institute noted that cases had declined faster in the northern and eastern portions of Virginia than in other parts of the state.

"The epidemic trajectory of the Omicron wave looks a bit like a roller coaster. A rapid climb to never-before-seen heights, followed by a tremendous and rapid descent," the report states. "But like a roller coaster, the front of the train reaches the ground before the rest of the cars." It noted that cases in southern and southwestern Virginia peaked only last week.

Meanwhile, Data from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association show that COVID-19 hospitalizations fell below 1,500 patients statewide on Thursday for the first time since Dec. 20. Hospitalizations are down nearly 64% from their peak on Jan. 18 and are now 22.1% below the level on this date in 2021.

However, reports of COVID-related deaths remained high this week. The state reported 534 new deaths and has reported 1,889 deaths in the past three weeks. Total deaths in Virginia have now topped 18,000 since the pandemic began.

Of this week's deaths, 70 were in Northern Virginia. Of those, 32 were in Fairfax County, 12 in Prince William County, 10 in Loudoun County, four in Arlington County, three apiece in the cities of Alexandria, Manassas and Manassas Park, two in Falls Church and one in the city of Fairfax. The region now has a total of 2,986 deaths since the pandemic began.

Deaths have been a lagging indicator throughout the pandemic due to the natural delay between the onset of illness and death and the time required for the National Center of Health Statistics to review and assign appropriate codes to Virginia death certificates before they are sent back to the state.

Diagnostic test positivity rates generally continued to fall this week across the region and statewide, although they remain well above levels at which health officials believe the virus is under control. The rates in Loudoun and Prince William counties fell below the key 10% threshold this week.

Five new outbreaks with at least five cases were reported across the region this week, including four at schools:

Barrett Elementary School in Arlington, 14 cases, reported to the health department Feb. 9.

Meadow Glen of Leesburg, an assisted-living community in Loudoun County, 10 cases, reported Feb. 7.

Marshall Road Elementary School in Fairfax, seven cases, reported Feb. 11.

Lake Anne Elementary School in Fairfax, six cases, reported Feb. 1.

Fort Belvoir Primary School in Fairfax, five cases, reported Feb. 7.

The health department's vaccination dashboard shows that the average number of doses administered per day stands at about 9,000. Vaccinations were as high as 86,000 a day in late March 2021.

As of Friday, about 15.32 million vaccine doses had been administered to Virginians, and third doses had been administered to over 2.77 million Virginia residents. Overall, 80.6% of all Virginians have now received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 71.7% are considered fully vaccinated.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths (Seven days ending Friday, Feb. 18)

Northern Virginia: 3,773 new cases (down from 5,373 prior week); 70 new deaths (down from 93 prior week)

Statewide: 20,008 new cases (down from 30,655 prior week); 534 new deaths (down from 779 prior week)

Statewide Testing: 116,857 PCR diagnostic test results (down from 138,022 prior week)

Overall Totals

Northern Virginia: 414,509 cases, 2,986 deaths

Statewide: 1,622,685 cases, 18,016 deaths

Statewide Testing: 12.65 million PCR diagnostic tests (18.24 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 146 (including 18 in Fairfax, 12 in Prince William, six in Loudoun, three in Alexandria and one in Arlington). Six new cases were reported statewide this week, including one apiece in Loudoun and Alexandria.

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning (Monday through Friday) by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital Data (as of Friday, Feb. 18):

Hospitalizations: 1,424 (down from 1,952 on Feb. 11)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,948 reached Jan. 18, 2022

Patients in ICU: 297 (down from 374 on Feb. 11)

Patients Discharged: 102,634 (1,464 this week)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

Editor's note: InsideNoVa is providing regular COVID-19 updates every week. For daily reports, visit the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.