The number of new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Northern Virginia fell to its lowest level since late March, as a recent trend of lower case numbers continues.
The Virginia Department of Health reported just 71 new cases in the region Thursday. That was the lowest number since March 30, when 49 cases were reported, and the second time this week that the region has reported fewer than 100 cases.
The region's seven-day average of new cases fell to 176.1, its lowest level since July 26.
Statewide, only 450 new coronavirus cases were reported Thursday out of more than 24,000 diagnostic test results. The state's seven-day average fell to 747, its lowest level since July 12.
Virginia's seven-day average test positivity rate remained stable at 4.5%, the sixth straight day it's been below the key benchmark of 5%. The Fairfax health district's seven-day average positivity rate fell to 4.0%, its lowest level since the pandemic began.
Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district
|Health District
|Peak
|Low
|Current
|Trend
|Alexandria
|40.1% / April 23
|3.8% / July 1
|4.3%
|Down
|Arlington
|42.8% / April 20
|2.4% / June 26
|2.9%
|Down
|Fairfax
|38.6% / April 22
|4.0% / Oct. 1
|4.0%
|Down
|Loudoun
|27.9% / April 28
|4.0% / Sept. 30
|4.3%
|Up
|Prince William
|36.7% / April 18
|5.9% / Sept. 30
|6.0%
|Up
|Rappahannock
|17.2% / May 8
|3.5% / July 3
|4.4%
|Stable
|Statewide
|20.6% / April 22
|4.5% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 1
|4.5%
|Stable
The state health department reported 20 new deaths Wednesday, with three of those in Northern Virginia: two in Prince William County and one in Loudoun County.
Northern Virginia data by locality
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|3,859
|324
|69
|Arlington
|3,997
|500
|150
|Fairfax
|21,018
|2,166
|588
|Fairfax City
|137
|14
|8
|Falls Church
|71
|13
|7
|Loudoun
|6,887
|436
|126
|Manassas
|1,931
|130
|26
|Manassas Park
|613
|55
|8
|Prince William
|12,594
|919
|207
|Totals
|51,107
|4,557
|1,189
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|549
|49
|5
|Spotsylvania
|2,161
|136
|46
|Stafford
|2,039
|161
|17
|Fauquier
|945
|48
|25
|Totals
|5,694
|394
|93
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 71 new cases, 3 new deaths
Statewide: 450 new cases, 20 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 24,248 diagnostic test results reported
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 51,107 cases, 1,189 deaths
Statewide: 148,721 cases, 3,228 deaths
Statewide Testing: 2.07 million diagnostic tests (2.23 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 9
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 913 (up from 908 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 210 (up from 190 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 17,713 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 486 (up from 484 the previous day)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.
