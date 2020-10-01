The number of new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Northern Virginia fell to its lowest level since late March, as a recent trend of lower case numbers continues.

The Virginia Department of Health reported just 71 new cases in the region Thursday. That was the lowest number since March 30, when 49 cases were reported, and the second time this week that the region has reported fewer than 100 cases. 

The region's seven-day average of new cases fell to 176.1, its lowest level since July 26. 

Statewide, only 450 new coronavirus cases were reported Thursday out of more than 24,000 diagnostic test results.  The state's seven-day average fell to 747, its lowest level since July 12. 

Virginia's seven-day average test positivity rate remained stable at 4.5%, the sixth straight day it's been below the key benchmark of 5%.  The Fairfax health district's seven-day average positivity rate fell to 4.0%, its lowest level since the pandemic began.  

Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health, Oct. 1, 2020. 

Health District Peak Low Current Trend
Alexandria 40.1% / April 23 3.8% / July 1 4.3% Down
Arlington 42.8% / April 20 2.4% / June 26 2.9% Down
Fairfax 38.6% / April 22 4.0% / Oct. 1 4.0% Down
Loudoun 27.9% / April 28 4.0% / Sept. 30 4.3% Up
Prince William 36.7% / April 18 5.9% / Sept. 30 6.0% Up
Rappahannock 17.2% / May 8 3.5% / July 3 4.4% Stable
Statewide 20.6% / April 22 4.5% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 1 4.5% Stable

The state health department reported 20 new deaths Wednesday, with three of those in Northern Virginia: two in Prince William County and one in Loudoun County.  

Northern Virginia data by locality

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health, Oct. 1, 2020.

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 3,859 324 69
Arlington 3,997 500 150
Fairfax 21,018 2,166 588
Fairfax City 137 14 8
Falls Church 71 13 7
Loudoun 6,887 436 126
Manassas 1,931 130 26
Manassas Park 613 55 8
Prince William 12,594 919 207
Totals 51,107 4,557 1,189
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 549 49 5
Spotsylvania 2,161 136 46
Stafford 2,039 161 17
Fauquier 945 48 25
Totals 5,694 394 93

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 71 new cases, 3 new deaths

  • Statewide: 450 new cases, 20 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 24,248 diagnostic test results reported    

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 51,107 cases, 1,189 deaths

  • Statewide: 148,721 cases, 3,228 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 2.07 million diagnostic tests (2.23 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 9 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 913 (up from 908 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 210 (up from 190 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 17,713 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 486 (up from 484 the previous day) 

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

