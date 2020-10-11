After reporting four straight days with over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19, Virginia added 811 new cases on Sunday, and seven-day averages fell both statewide and in Northern Virginia.

Over 1,000 new cases were reported each day statewide from Wednesday through Saturday, the first time that had happened. (Wednesday's daily number was adjusted upward because 689 cases that were supposed to have been reported Wednesday were reported Thursday instead.)

In Northern Virginia, 197 new cases were reported Sunday, and the region's seven-day average fell to 225.1. It was as low as 158.9 as recently as Oct. 2, however.

Statewide, the seven-day average of new cases fell back below 1,000 to 978. However, it had been as low as 747 on Oct. 1.

The state's seven-day average positivity rate for diagnostic tests ticked down to 4.6% on Sunday, the 16th straight day it has been below the key level of 5%. The World Health Organization has said that maintaining a rate below 5% for 14 days is a key metric in determining when to ease coronavirus restrictions. The Fairfax health district, the state's largest, also maintained an pandemic-low rate of 3.7% for the second successive day.

The health department reported only four new deaths related to COVID-19 statewide Sunday, none of them in Northern Virginia.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 197 new cases, 0 new deaths

Statewide: 811 new cases, 4 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 18,616 diagnostic test results reported

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 53,318 cases, 1,212 deaths

Statewide: 158,716 cases, 3,358 deaths

Statewide Testing: 2.26 million diagnostic tests (2.43 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 10

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 924 (down from 943 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 201 (down from 208 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 18,492 total

Nursing Home Patients: 515 as of Saturday (no report on Sundays or Mondays)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.