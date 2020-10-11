After reporting four straight days with over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19, Virginia added 811 new cases on Sunday, and seven-day averages fell both statewide and in Northern Virginia. 

Over 1,000 new cases were reported each day statewide from Wednesday through Saturday, the first time that had happened. (Wednesday's daily number was adjusted upward because 689 cases that were supposed to have been reported Wednesday were reported Thursday instead.)   

In Northern Virginia, 197 new cases were reported Sunday, and the region's seven-day average fell to 225.1.  It was as low as 158.9 as recently as Oct. 2, however. 

Statewide, the seven-day average of new cases fell back below 1,000 to 978. However, it had been as low as 747 on Oct. 1.  

The state's seven-day average positivity rate for diagnostic tests ticked down to 4.6% on Sunday, the 16th straight day it has been below the key level of 5%. The World Health Organization has said that maintaining a rate below 5% for 14 days is a key metric in determining when to ease coronavirus restrictions.  The Fairfax health district, the state's largest, also maintained an pandemic-low rate of 3.7% for the second successive day.

Seven-day average test positivity rate

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health, Oct. 11, 2020. 

Health District Peak Low Current Trend
Alexandria 40.1% / April 23 3.8% / July 1 4.0% Up
Arlington 42.8% / April 20 2.4% / June 26 3.0% Down
Fairfax 38.6% / April 22 3.7% / Oct. 7, 10 & 11 3.7% Stable
Loudoun 27.9% / April 28 4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3 4.8% Stable
Prince William 36.7% / April 18 5.8% / Oct. 3 6.7% Up
Rappahannock 17.2% / May 8 3.5% / July 3 4.1% Down
Statewide 20.6% / April 22 4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1 & Oct. 2 4.6% Down

The health department reported only four new deaths related to COVID-19 statewide Sunday, none of them in Northern Virginia.  

Northern Virginia data by locality

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health, Oct. 11, 2020. 

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 4,027 323 73
Arlington 4,187 510 152
Fairfax 21,952 2,191 599
Fairfax City 144 13 8
Falls Church 74 13 7
Loudoun 7,217 447 128
Manassas 1,982 130 24
Manassas Park 625 56 8
Prince William 13,110 944 213
Totals 53,318 4,627 1,212
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 567 50 5
Spotsylvania 2,260 138 46
Stafford 2,155 165 19
Fauquier 1,000 50 25
Totals 5,982 403 95

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 197 new cases, 0 new deaths

  • Statewide: 811 new cases, 4 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 18,616 diagnostic test results reported    

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 53,318 cases, 1,212 deaths

  • Statewide: 158,716 cases, 3,358 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 2.26 million diagnostic tests (2.43 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 10 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 924 (down from 943 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 201 (down from 208 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 18,492 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 515 as of Saturday (no report on Sundays or Mondays) 

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

See more headlines at InsideNoVa.com. Email tips to info@insidenova.com.

Tags

(1) comment

Brad

Continued poor journalism! Number of positive cases don't matter. It's the hospital trends which continue to decline. Poor attempt and creating sensational headlines. This is why your print subscriptions have been falling so much.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.