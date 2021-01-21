After a three-day surge that officials now say was caused in part by a change in the way numbers are reported, new COVID-19 cases in Virginia and Northern Virginia have stabilized again.

Hospitalizations for treatment of the virus remain below last week's peak levels, but deaths, which lag other indicators due to the time required to process death certificates, are still trending much higher, Thursday's reports indicate.

Meanwhile, Gov. Ralph Northam planned an update on the state's vaccination efforts during an appearance at a Richmond vaccination center Thursday afternoon. As of Wednesday, Virginia Department of Health data showed the state has administered about 360,000 doses out of 943,000 distributed, amidst concerns from many localities about shortages of supply.

The health department reported 4,013 new cases of coronavirus statewide on Thursday, following 4,515 on Wednesday. Those numbers were significantly lower than were reported Saturday, Sunday and Monday -- a three-day total of nearly 24,000 new cases. The state's seven-day average of new cases now stands at 5,966.4, down from Monday's high of 6,166.3.

After initially saying that the abnormally high numbers over the weekend were simply due to expanded community spread of the virus, the health department later said some cases reported over the weekend had been delayed due to limited staff capacity and that more labs are onboarding electronic reporting, which increases the speed of reporting new cases.

Absent those three days, it appears the surge of cases seen after the Christmas holiday may have at least stabilized.

In presenting the latest numbers to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday, Brian Misner, the county's emergency operations coordinator, noted that after surges following Thanksgiving and Christmas, "it looks like most everybody stayed home for New Year's."

Bob Lazaro, executive director of the Northern Virginia Regional Commission, urged area residents to continue to wear masks and follow social-distancing guidelines. "Some of it [weekend surge] is old cases, but for the most part it’s people ignoring the rules."

In Northern Virginia, 684 new cases were reported Thursday, following 915 on Wednesday. Thursday's number was the lowest since Dec. 28. The region's seven-day average now stands at 1,538.1, down from Monday's peak of 1,628.4.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that 3,011 patients were hospitalized statewide Thursday for treatment of COVID-19. That's the lowest number since Jan. 8 and below the Jan. 13 peak of 3,209 patients. Of those, 596 were hospitalized in Northern Virginia, down from 679 on Jan. 12 and well below the region's peak of 818 on April 30.

Also, the number of COVID-19 patients in the state's nursing homes fell below 2,000 for the first time in two weeks.

Deaths related to COVID-19 continue to remain high statewide, with 63 reported Wednesday and 79 on Thursday. Thursday's number was the third-highest daily number of deaths reported. In Northern Virginia, 11 new deaths were reported Wednesday and 10 on Thursday. Among those, nine were reported in Fairfax County, six in Arlington County, four in Prince William County and one apiece in Loudoun County and Alexandria.

Average test positivity rates continue to come down from the peaks reached in early January.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 684 new cases, 10 new deaths.

Statewide: 4,013 new cases, 79 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 24,529 PCR diagnostic test results.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 130,775 cases, 1,541 deaths

Statewide: 459,604 cases, 5,940 deaths

Statewide Testing: 4.92 million PCR diagnostic tests (6.05 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 13

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 3,011 (down from 3,098 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 545 (down from 554 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 36,379 total

Nursing Home Patients: 1,947 (down from 2,033 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.