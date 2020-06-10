Virginia reported the lowest number of new coronavirus cases Wednesday since April 16, and the Northern Virginia region had only 131 new cases, also its lowest level in weeks.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations for the virus and the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units and on ventilators all declined to their lowest levels statewide since those numbers began being reported April 6.

The news came as Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that Northern Virginia will move into the second phase of reopening businesses this Friday, June 12. Northam also announced a phased plan for reopening schools in the fall.

Data from the Virginia Department of Health showed just 439 new cases of COVID-19, with Northern Virginia accounting for only 29.8% percent of them, much lower than in recent weeks.

The state reported 18 new deaths due to COVID-19, including six in Northern Virginia. The total number of deaths in the state due to the coronavirus is at 1,514. Northern Virginia accounts for more than half of those deaths at 807, and Fairfax County alone accounts for nearly 28% of the deaths, with 422.

The state reported 7,492 diagnostic test results Wednesday. It was unclear how many of those were from the backlog of nearly 13,000 tests that were processed by a Richmond lab that was reporting results via fax. State officials said those results are being uploaded this week.

The state's total number of COVID-19 cases is at 52,177. Northern Virginia accounts for 28,454 cases, or 54.5%.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 131 new cases, 6 new deaths

Statewide: 439 new cases, 18 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 7,492 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 28,454 cases, 807 deaths

Statewide: 52,177 cases, 1,514 deaths

Statewide Testing: 395,972 diagnostic tests (443,486 when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C): Two cases in Fairfax County reported in May

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital Data

Hospitalizations: 1,155 (down from 1,169 and lowest since at least April 6)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 296 (down from 311 and lowest since at least April 6)

Patients Discharged: 6,826 total

Nursing Home Data

Nursing Home Patients: 1,211 (down from 1,236 the previous day)

Homes reporting difficulty obtaining N95 masks: 6

Homes reporting difficulty obtaining isolation gowns: 7

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 112,006 deaths, 1.98 million cases, 524,855 recovered

World: 411,694 deaths, 7.26 million cases, 3.39 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University