The recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Virginia and Northern Virginia seems to have plateaued this week, according to new reports from the Virginia Department of Health.

The health department reported 1,366 new cases Thursday, following 1,157 Wednesday, but the state's seven-day average has fallen slightly to 1,288.4. It peaked at 1,324.3 on Tuesday.

Northern Virginia has now surpassed 60,000 total cases, as the region reported 293 cases Wednesday and 304 on Thursday. The region's seven-day average is down to 304.1 from a recent peak of 322.3 set Monday.

Southwest Virginia continues to be the state's hottest spot, with 776 new cases reported over the past two days, although its daily average, too, has fallen slightly and now stands at 417.9

The state's seven-day average test positivity rate continues to track in a narrow range just under 6%. It was as low as 4.5% on several occasions during a 22-day run under 5% in late September and early October.

The state reported 11 net new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday. Four of those were in Northern Virginia: two in Alexandria and one apiece in Fairfax and Loudoun counties.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 304 new cases, 4 new deaths.

Statewide: 1,366 new cases, 11 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 18,441 diagnostic test results reported

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 60,089 cases, 1,241 deaths.

Statewide: 187,202 cases, 3,688 deaths

Statewide Testing: 2.72 million diagnostic tests (2.93 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 11

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,064 (up from 1,041 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 240 (up from 231 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 21,289 total

Nursing Home Patients: 720 (up from 684 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.