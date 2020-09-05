Northern Virginia reported 237 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, mirroring recent trends, as 948 new cases were reported statewide.

Northern Virginia's seven-day average of new cases fell to 230, at the lower end of the range it has been hovering in for the past month. Statewide, the seven-day average fell to 988. It was as high as 1,198 on Aug. 8.

The state reported that 1,098 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 274 patients in Northern Virginia.

The state reported 15 new deaths Friday, bringing the state's total to 2,677. There was only one new death in Northern Virginia, but six of the new fatalities appeared to be in Fauquier County, according to the Saturday report. (The health department does not consider Fauquier part of Northern Virginia.)

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association's tracking of cases in licensed nursing facilities has increased sharply in recent days. Saturday's report showed 590 positive cases among patients and residents, up from 434 just eight days ago and the highest since July 3.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 237 new cases, 1 new death

Statewide: 948 new cases, 15 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 17,712 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 45,860 cases, 1,118 deaths

Statewide: 125,727 cases, 2,677 deaths

Statewide Testing: 1.65 million diagnostic tests (1.78 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,098 (down from 1,101 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 243 (down from 244 the previous day and lowest since July 13)

Patients Discharged: 15,636 total

Nursing Home Patients: 590 confirmed positive cases (up from 564 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 187,797 deaths, 6.2 million cases, 2.28 million recovered

World: 875,603 deaths, 26.66 million cases, 17.77 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University