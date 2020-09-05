Northern Virginia reported 237 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, mirroring recent trends, as 948 new cases were reported statewide.
Northern Virginia's seven-day average of new cases fell to 230, at the lower end of the range it has been hovering in for the past month. Statewide, the seven-day average fell to 988. It was as high as 1,198 on Aug. 8.
The state reported that 1,098 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 274 patients in Northern Virginia.
The state reported 15 new deaths Friday, bringing the state's total to 2,677. There was only one new death in Northern Virginia, but six of the new fatalities appeared to be in Fauquier County, according to the Saturday report. (The health department does not consider Fauquier part of Northern Virginia.)
Data by locality for Northern Virginia
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|3,476
|302
|62
|Arlington
|3,620
|476
|143
|Fairfax
|18,876
|2,083
|562
|Fairfax City
|126
|13
|7
|Falls Church
|66
|11
|7
|Loudoun
|6,166
|394
|118
|Manassas
|1,830
|128
|24
|Manassas Park
|575
|53
|7
|Prince William
|11,125
|868
|188
|Totals
|45,860
|4,328
|1,118
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|491
|48
|4
|Spotsylvania
|1,871
|125
|39
|Stafford
|1,762
|142
|13
|Fauquier
|794
|43
|15
|Totals
|4,918
|358
|71
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association's tracking of cases in licensed nursing facilities has increased sharply in recent days. Saturday's report showed 590 positive cases among patients and residents, up from 434 just eight days ago and the highest since July 3.
Seven-day average positivity rate by locality
|Health District
|Rate
|Trend
|Alexandria
|4.3
|Stable
|Arlington
|5.3
|Stable
|Fairfax
|5.7
|Stable
|Loudoun
|7.3
|Stable
|Prince William
|8.4
|Down
|Rappahannock
|7.1
|Down
|Statewide
|7.8
|Stable
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 237 new cases, 1 new death
Statewide: 948 new cases, 15 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 17,712 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 45,860 cases, 1,118 deaths
Statewide: 125,727 cases, 2,677 deaths
Statewide Testing: 1.65 million diagnostic tests (1.78 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,098 (down from 1,101 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 243 (down from 244 the previous day and lowest since July 13)
Patients Discharged: 15,636 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 590 confirmed positive cases (up from 564 the previous day)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 187,797 deaths, 6.2 million cases, 2.28 million recovered
World: 875,603 deaths, 26.66 million cases, 17.77 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
