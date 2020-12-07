Virginia case graphic 12.7.20

After a brief downturn following the Thanksgiving weekend, new COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Virginia, now topping 3,000 a day. 

 Virginia Department of Health graphic

Virginia is now averaging over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, and Northern Virginia set another record for new daily cases on Monday as the virus continues to spread at levels not seen previously during the pandemic.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 3,817 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, the third straight day with more than 3,000 cases. That raised the state's seven-day average to 3,005, a new record. Just two months ago, on Oct. 7, the state was averaging fewer than 800 cases a day, and a month ago the average was below 1,400. 

In Northern Virginia, a record 1,146 new cases were reported Monday, raising the region's seven-day average to 827.1, also a new high.  On Oct. 7, the region's average was only 160.1 cases per day. 

Average numbers of new cases are also at new highs in every other region of the state except the Eastern region, which is just below the peak it hit during the summer.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that hospitalizations statewide for treatment of COVID-19 fell slightly from Sunday's high of 1,969 to 1,884 on Monday.  In Northern Virginia, 500 patients were hospitalized Monday, still below the region's peak of 808 on April 30. 

Over the past four days, the state has resumed reporting over 25,000 diagnostic test results per day; that number had dropped significantly following the Thanksgiving weekend.  However, positivity rates remain high both statewide and across Northern Virginia.

Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district (Dec. 7, 2020)

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health

Health District Peak Low Current Trend
Alexandria 40.1% / April 23 3.2% / Oct. 18 8.2% Stable
Arlington 42.8% / April 20 2.4% / June 26 8.5% Up
Fairfax 38.6% / April 22 3.3% / Oct. 16 11.5% Up
Loudoun 27.9% / April 28 4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3 11.8% Up
Prince William 36.7% / April 18 5.4% / Oct. 20 15.6% Up
Rappahannock 17.2% / May 8 3.5% / July 3 11.8% Up
Statewide 20.6% / April 22 4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13 10.8% Up

The state reported eight new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday. None was in Northern Virginia.  Reported deaths are usually low on Sundays and Mondays and then pick up for the remainder of the week. 

Northern Virginia data by locality (Dec. 7, 2020)

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health.

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 5,790 383 82
Arlington 6,904 597 158
Fairfax 33,762 2,633 626
Fairfax City 224 18 9
Falls Church 122 15 6
Loudoun 10,832 570 150
Manassas 2,391 142 28
Manassas Park 758 62 8
Prince William 19,498 1,115 235
Totals 80,281 5,535 1,302
OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 777 57 6
Spotsylvania 3,472 183 58
Stafford 3,724 203 22
Fauquier 1,702 69 28
Culpeper 2,385 119 19

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 1,146 new cases, 0 new deaths. 

  • Statewide: 3,817 new cases, 8 new deaths.

  • Statewide Testing: 29,851 PCR diagnostic test results reported.     

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 80,281 cases, 1,302 deaths  

  • Statewide: 258,870 cases, 4,208 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 3.52 million PCR diagnostic tests (4.07 million when including antibody and antigen tests)  

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 11 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,884 (down from 1,969 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,969 reached Dec. 6.

  • Patients in ICU: 403 (up from 395 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 25,401 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 1,329 as of Saturday (no report on Sundays of Mondays) 

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

