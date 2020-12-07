Virginia is now averaging over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, and Northern Virginia set another record for new daily cases on Monday as the virus continues to spread at levels not seen previously during the pandemic.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 3,817 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, the third straight day with more than 3,000 cases. That raised the state's seven-day average to 3,005, a new record. Just two months ago, on Oct. 7, the state was averaging fewer than 800 cases a day, and a month ago the average was below 1,400.
In Northern Virginia, a record 1,146 new cases were reported Monday, raising the region's seven-day average to 827.1, also a new high. On Oct. 7, the region's average was only 160.1 cases per day.
Average numbers of new cases are also at new highs in every other region of the state except the Eastern region, which is just below the peak it hit during the summer.
Meanwhile, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that hospitalizations statewide for treatment of COVID-19 fell slightly from Sunday's high of 1,969 to 1,884 on Monday. In Northern Virginia, 500 patients were hospitalized Monday, still below the region's peak of 808 on April 30.
Over the past four days, the state has resumed reporting over 25,000 diagnostic test results per day; that number had dropped significantly following the Thanksgiving weekend. However, positivity rates remain high both statewide and across Northern Virginia.
Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district (Dec. 7, 2020)
|Health District
|Peak
|Low
|Current
|Trend
|Alexandria
|40.1% / April 23
|3.2% / Oct. 18
|8.2%
|Stable
|Arlington
|42.8% / April 20
|2.4% / June 26
|8.5%
|Up
|Fairfax
|38.6% / April 22
|3.3% / Oct. 16
|11.5%
|Up
|Loudoun
|27.9% / April 28
|4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3
|11.8%
|Up
|Prince William
|36.7% / April 18
|5.4% / Oct. 20
|15.6%
|Up
|Rappahannock
|17.2% / May 8
|3.5% / July 3
|11.8%
|Up
|Statewide
|20.6% / April 22
|4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13
|10.8%
|Up
The state reported eight new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday. None was in Northern Virginia. Reported deaths are usually low on Sundays and Mondays and then pick up for the remainder of the week.
Northern Virginia data by locality (Dec. 7, 2020)
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|5,790
|383
|82
|Arlington
|6,904
|597
|158
|Fairfax
|33,762
|2,633
|626
|Fairfax City
|224
|18
|9
|Falls Church
|122
|15
|6
|Loudoun
|10,832
|570
|150
|Manassas
|2,391
|142
|28
|Manassas Park
|758
|62
|8
|Prince William
|19,498
|1,115
|235
|Totals
|80,281
|5,535
|1,302
|OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|777
|57
|6
|Spotsylvania
|3,472
|183
|58
|Stafford
|3,724
|203
|22
|Fauquier
|1,702
|69
|28
|Culpeper
|2,385
|119
|19
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 1,146 new cases, 0 new deaths.
Statewide: 3,817 new cases, 8 new deaths.
Statewide Testing: 29,851 PCR diagnostic test results reported.
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 80,281 cases, 1,302 deaths
Statewide: 258,870 cases, 4,208 deaths
Statewide Testing: 3.52 million PCR diagnostic tests (4.07 million when including antibody and antigen tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 11
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,884 (down from 1,969 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,969 reached Dec. 6.
- Patients in ICU: 403 (up from 395 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 25,401 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 1,329 as of Saturday (no report on Sundays of Mondays)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.
