Emergency room visits for gun-related injuries in Virginia increased by 72 percent between 2018 and 2021, and Black patients — particularly young Black men — are disproportionately impacted by gun violence, according to new data released by the Virginia Department of Health.
The statistics were included on the agency’s firearm injury surveillance dashboard, launched as state and local policymakers grapple with rising numbers of gun-related offenses.
Virginia’s latest crime statistics showed a 6.4 percent rise in homicides between 2020 and 2021 — the vast majority of which involved a firearm. And a rash of high-profile shootings over the last few months have spurred several Virginia localities to organize gun buyback events, though studies show the initiatives do little to quell violent crime.
“The misuse and mishandling of firearms constitute a significant cause of injury in Virginia,” Dr. Colin Greene, the state’s health commissioner, said in a Thursday statement. The release described the data as an example of “syndromic surveillance,” a strategy that aims to uncover emerging health issues and monitor communities in real time.
While the agency eventually hopes to expand the dashboard to include firearm-related inpatient admissions and deaths, data from local emergency rooms is a useful proxy for the toll of gun violence in Virginia communities. Firearm-related visits have been rising steadily since 2018, with 1,112 reported so far this year, according to the dashboard.
Richmond leads the state in the number of firearm injuries per 10,000 emergency department visits, with a rate of 16.5, according to the last six years of data. The city is closely followed by the Crater Health District, an area that includes Petersburg, and the city of Norfolk.
Young adults aged 18 to 24 have some of the highest rates of gun-related injuries, accounting for nearly a third of visits last year, the data shows. And the toll of gun violence is greatest for Black Virginians, whose rate of emergency room visits is nearly triple that of White patients.
How to address the issue has been a contentious debate among state legislators. Under Democratic control, the Virginia General Assembly passed several new measures aimed at reducing gun violence, including a red flag law that allows police to temporarily seize firearms from people believed to pose a threat to themselves or others.
But lawmakers stopped short of outlawing assault weapons under a bill proposed by former Gov. Ralph Northam, which several Democrats helped to block. And further efforts to tweak the state’s gun laws have stalled in the state’s now-divided legislature.
Virginia’s latest two-year budget does include funding for a new Firearm Violence Intervention and Prevention Fund, a grant program that will direct state dollars to prevention efforts. But so far, the state’s health department has not outlined specific efforts it will make to reduce injuries.
Greene said the dashboard was released with an “eye toward prevention,” but the commissioner has also publicly opposed the term “gun violence,” describing it as a Democratic talking point. He doubled down on the position at a recent meeting of the Virginia Board of Health, saying the the term conflated homicides and suicides and failed to address the root causes of gun-related violence.
Guns are a popular weapon with gangs. Gangs aren’t going away. No amount of gun control can keep guns from gang members. The big issue is keeping guns out of the hands of mentally unstable people. Addressing that takes time.
Comradery, acceptance, trust, distorted family values, kinship,drug smuggling, money, human traffiking are the real weaponization/lure of gangs. The guns are there for protection for all of this activity. Inner city communities have actually made leaps and bounds as far as providing hope and opportunity for at risk youth. But you have morons in the criminal justice system who are morally corrupt, and woke/useless/barbaric mayor's like Beetlejuice in Chicago that pander to the continued culture of victim shaming and continually referring to people of color as exactly that. Labeling them as disenfranchised and uncapable of success, and pretending to care about their education.
The best example of a law enforcement success story that is unapologetic and doesn't tolerate ineptitude is Chief James Craig of the Detroit police department who came from LAPD. Because he chose to protect his city during the "summer of love" and did what the citizens of his city pay him to do, his city didn't erupt in flames, property wasn't destroyed, and criminals are always prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Zero tolerance. Not like shit hole Seattle and Portland with antifa degenerates who are kicking screaming and crying because they know after the show is over they have to report back for check in at their insane asylums they were released from to perform their degeneration on society and score brownie points with the losers in the media. Group also cities such as Philadelphia, NYC, Baltimore, even Wash D.C. continues to decline as far as safety and security is concerned. Boston, Hartford, you can throw them in their into a very close second tier of violence as well.
The black community law-abiders are now more interested than ever in their second amendment rights and there are multiple organizations from Chicago to Philly to Wash D.C. that are helping individuals and families with firearm training. In other words, they are taking matters into their own hands and have had enough because they know they are being misled by their politicians and the media. They have come to realize they have been pawns in the game, and working class of all races are more interested and accepting than ever of limited government and personal choice. Looks like their scheme has finally backfired on them for using people who aren't white for so many years. The working class is only going to uprise with coalitions based on personal freedom and responsibility.
The culture of woke is coming to a close under a corrupt Biden espionage regime. Their last tactic of course will be more mail in ballots come November and intimidation tactics/manipulation of votes at the polling places. Not too difficult to do folks! We're talking electronic ballots here. Not very complicated stuff to switch votes whether electronically or paper.
democrats doing what democrats do.
"Emergency room visits for gun-related injuries in Virginia increased by 72 percent between 2018 and 2021, and Black patients — particularly young Black men — are disproportionately impacted by gun violence, according to new data released by the Virginia Department of Health."
2018-2021......Could it be true? That the culture of violence under democratic led states in Northam, Fairfax, and Herring.....Increased substantially against the demographic they claim to care so much for?
Tim, Derek, and Lyiiiiiiiin' Larry! How are they gonna justify this one? Looks like Tim's usual troll technique isn't gonna work for this gun violence article!
The culture of violence pre-youngkin is the legacy the democrats left in Virginia....
