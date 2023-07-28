Dunkin’, the cafe and donut shop formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts, was given unanimous permission on Tuesday by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors via special use permits to construct new locations in Gainesville and Woodbridge.
One was approved for construction at 7421 Sudley Road near Gainesville, which will have a drive-through, and the other at 14512 and 14514 Richmond Highway in Woodbridge at the intersection with Featherstone Road.
Both are owned by the Manassas-based Vigario Land 7421, LLC, according to county documents.
(2) comments
Development is good.
"Old" Haymarket was mostly an eyesore a decade ago. Lots of abandoned houses and buildings as well as vacant lots. Now it has become something, thanks to development. Even with (the horror) a data center down the road.
There is already a Dunkin at 7421 Sudley Rd. Are they just adding a drive thru?
