The new Aldi grocery store in Haymarket opens this Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:50 a.m.
The new store at 6701 Lea Berry Way in the Shoppes at Haymarket will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
“We are excited to open our first Aldi location in Haymarket. What local shoppers will notice is high-quality, fresh foods and low prices in every aisle of the store, every day,” said Jeff Baehr, Frederick regional vice president for the company. “We offer a convenient shopping experience with affordable award-winning, sustainable and on-trend goods and look forward to serving Haymarket customers for many years to come.”
Aldi stores are typically about 12,000 square-feet and feature open ceilings and natural lighting.
In a news release, the company said it is focused on ensuring stores are stocked with food and household essentials customers need, as well as produce delivered fresh to stores daily.
Aldi said the company also plans to increase its e-commerce presence this coming year, expanding curbside grocery pickup service to 500 additional stores, bringing the total number of curbside locations to more than 1,200.
Aldi operates more than 2,000 stores in 37 states and is on track to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022.
