A new historic highway marker has been dedicated to the first man to raise a U.S. flag on foreign soil during wartime.
The new highway marker was installed in Marshall, the birthplace of Lt. Presley O’Bannon. O’Bannon is known for his acts of bravery in the Bey of Tripoli in 1805 and was given a Mameluke Sword by Prince Hamet Karamanli, a symbol that has been worn by Marine Corps officers since 1825. Three Navy ships and a building on the Marine Corps Base Quantico have been named in O’Bannon’s honor.
The rededication ceremony was held in September at the National Museum of the Marine Corps by the Prince William Resolves Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution. Located in Dale City, the chapter is one of 130 in Virginia, all of which are composed of women who have traced their lineage to patriots of the American Revolutionary War. They dedicate their time to serving the community, preserving history, educating the public and supporting those who have served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.