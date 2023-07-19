Out with the “olde,” in with the new.
Manassas officials say that’s what they’re hearing from residents who want a new and upgraded hotel on the Olde Towne Inn site.
On Monday, the city released its report on the public input gathered so far on what to do with the 1-acre city block on which the dilapidated hotel building currently stands. The most popular use among respondents to the city’s survey and attendees of the two charrettes: another hotel, but this time complete with ground-floor retail or restaurant space.
“The biggest takeaway for us is there is definitely still very strong community feedback that they want to see a hotel on this site, and that’s not a surprise,” Planning Director Matt Arcieri told the City Council Monday night.
In May, the city finalized its $5.75 million purchase of the parcel at the corner of Main and Center streets, long a city target for redevelopment in the heart of the downtown area. Now, with the purchase complete, the council is trying to figure out what to do with it, having pledged a process that would place public input at the forefront.
According to the report, there’s support for a number of possible uses, including a movie theater, grocery store, affordable housing, a food hall or a conference center. But Arcieri said officials were hearing a steady drumbeat of support for a new downtown hotel.
“It's something I think most of us have heard all along,” he said. “A hotel and a mix of uses came up time and time again. A lot less interest in residential on this site, so I think one thing the community is very clearly taking off the table would be a straight apartment building complex, but mixes of uses and certainly a hotel focus is what we’re hearing.”
The city has already received interest in the site from potential developers, particularly to build a new hotel, Economic Development Director Patrick Small said Monday. One firm had even submitted an unsolicited proposal for the site. But the council will not only have to decide what it would like to see on the lot, but how the development should be carried out.
City staff laid out the options at the council’s Monday meeting: They can sell the lot with a list of deed requirements mandating certain uses, the city itself can develop the property and lease it out to a tenant, or they could issue a request for proposal for a ground lease deal that would keep the underlying property on the city’s rolls but potentially pass the development cost onto the tenant.
Small said that the last option would likely be the most difficult to pull off.
“I would not recommend that you put an RFP out that’s a ground lease on that property. We’re able to get away with that at the airport because the airport’s the only game in town, but we have shopped ground leases with … the prior owner as our partner, and banks hate it because it cuts into their recourse pretty significantly,” Small said.
But if the council decided to sell the property with deeds, Small cautioned, it would likely come at an initial loss. Ultimately, the city could expect to recoup its $5.75 million between the resale price and increase tax revenues from the property, but it would take some time. In particular, the more deeds they sell the property with, the less they can expect in immediate return.
“We don’t want the community to expect that we’re going to sell that piece of property for $6 million. It’s not a realistic expectation at this point,” Small said. “You will get your money back … You will generate a significant return in new taxes when something else goes onto that property.”
Some on the council said they’d be reluctant to immediately turn around and sell the property right after acquiring it. Talks to potentially purchase the property had been hot and cold for years when the city announced the agreement in February.
Vice Mayor Pamela Sebesky said that if the city took other options off the table, the development community would come around to the idea of a ground lease where the city retains the lot.
“Developers are not going to ever willingly agree to a land lease, that’s not their first choice … But if it’s something they want to do, they will work, as they have with many other jurisdictions, to get something done,” Sebesky said Monday. “I just know how hard it was to get this property and how long this council has talked about trying to get this property to change it, because it is literally in the middle of our downtown. It is the core of the city. And to turn right around and to sell that property and lose control over it again … I don’t know that that really is forward thinking.”
Height considerations will also inevitably come into play. If the property is rezoned to the B-3.5 city center planned designation, it would be able to go up to 65 feet – or as high as six stories – by-right, though the property’s current B-3 zoning allows up to 55 feet.
And according to Arcieri, lots of public input included acceptance of a new, taller building downtown, as long as it comes with step-backs in the design. Small said if a mixed-use hotel development with ground-floor retail or restaurant space is what the community wants, it’s going to necessitate a bigger profile.
“The economics of that site dictate that you go as high as possible,” he said. “If you’re telling a developer that you will put retail and restaurant on the ground floor, and if it’s a hotel that means your second floor is devoted to meeting space, devoted to hotel lobby, devoted to a warming kitchen or things like that … You’re already on floor three before you start putting hotel rooms on the property.”
