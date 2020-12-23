Latinos in Virginia Empowerment Center announced this week the launch of a 24/7 hotline in Spanish for victims of violence and injustice.
The hotline, managed by bilingual and bicultural and trained advocates, will serve victims of violence who need help in Spanish, no matter where in Virginia they live.
Through this initiative, Latinos in Virginia Empowerment Center strives to ensure that victims of violence who speak Spanish and seek emergency services do not hear the phrase, “I’m sorry, I don’t speak Spanish” often or have to wait days for someone who speaks Spanish to return their call, the nonprofit said in a news release.
While many similar projects exist in other parts of the country and have for many years, the Latinos in Virginia 24/7 Hotline in Spanish is the first and only one of its kind for victims in Virginia that can guarantee services are always provided in Spanish by bilingual, bicultural, and trained advocates.
Beginning Monday, Jan. 4, those affected by violence that need services in Spanish can can call 888-969-1825, 24 hours a day, from any part of Virginia. All of Latinos in Virginia Empowerment Center’s services are free and confidential.
Latinos in Virginia Empowerment Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing free, culturally appropriate, and linguistically specific services and and support to members of the Latino community who identify as victims of violence, with an emphasis in serving those who are limited English proficient, with the goal of helping them stabilize their life after being victimized.
Our model seeks to empower members of the Hispanic community to be a part of this change. Our services include advocacy, case management, support groups, shelter placement, developing safety plans, and more. All of our services are free and confidential.
Visit the group's website at more about Latinos in Virginia Empowerment Center by visiting our website www.latinosenvirginia.org for more information.
Three thoughts -
1. If Latinos are here legally, shouldn’t they be able to speak English?
2. If they are here illegally, then ICE needs to be notified so the illegals can be deported.
3. What about crisis line in other languages or are the people in power insinuating that Latinos are incapable of learning or speaking English!
