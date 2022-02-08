Developers are hoping to soon receive approval for the proposed Quartz District, a large mixed-use project in Woodbridge that will include a major road upgrade as well as Prince William County’s first Whole Foods Market.
The project is being developed by Buchanan Partners in a joint venture with the Mitchell Phelps family.
The Quartz District is planned on 145 acres at the intersection of Minnieville Road and the Prince William Parkway. Current plans call for 235,000 square feet of office space, more than 100,000 square feet of restaurants and retail space, 1,015 residential units and a dedicated destination adventure park site.
The residential units will be a mix of multifamily units and townhouses at a variety of price points. Buchanan Partners principal Kingsley McAdam said this week a “substantial” number of units will be designated for affordable housing.
In 2018, the developer submitted a request to rezone the property from agricultural, residential and office zoning to planned mixed residential and planned mixed district. However, McAdam said the project stagnated in the planning process primarily because of necessary changes to the intersection of Minnieville Road and Prince William Parkway.
The intersection was one of several that were included in a 2019 bond referendum supporting up to $395 million in various road projects. County voters approved the referendum, which included up to $70 million for the Minnieville Road/Prince William Parkway interchange.
McAdam said the county is pursuing a grade-separated interchange at the intersection. For reference, he pointed to the intersection of U.S. 29 and Rio Road in Albemarle County near Charlottesville.
The intersection would allow traffic to flow on Prince William Parkway while Minnieville Road would be raised over it.
To get the process moving, McAdam said the company will complete preliminary design and preparation work for the interchange, including surveys, partial design work and geotechnical studies.
“This project really is going to facilitate that interchange project being constructed years before it otherwise would be,” McAdam said. “That interchange is failing today and has been failing for years. … A major improvement was going to have to occur at that intersection and this project will be the catalyst for that.”
McAdam said the company will also provide easements on its property to facilitate construction.
The announcement of Whole Foods is somewhat odd in land-use cases because the proposed development hasn’t received approval from the county. However, McAdam is “confident” the project will be approved.
“This is something that the community is going to want,” he said. “We’re trying to develop something here in that market that doesn’t exist today.”
County officials haven’t scheduled a public hearing on the project, but McAdam said he hopes to receive approval in the second quarter of the year.
McAdam estimated that commercial tenants would open in late 2024 or early 2025 because the interchange needs to be built first. The company plans to start constructing some residential units while the interchange work is conducted, pending county approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.