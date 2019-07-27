A 19-year-old New Jersey man has been arrested and his alleged accomplice remains on the run following a series of crimes from New Jersey to Virginia, ending in a police chase with shots fired.
The Stafford County Sheriff's Office got a call about a carjacking on Fall Run Drive at 4:38 p.m. Thursday.
Upon arrival at the scene, the deputy saw the suspects had left behind a vehicle with New Jersey plates and extensive damage to the front end and rear bumper, the Stafford Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The deputy ran the tags and the vehicle returned stolen out of New Jersey in a carjacking in Newark, the release said. The vehicle had also been involved in a hit-and-run on Interstate 95 in Stafford County.
In the Stafford carjacking, the victim told deputies he and his family were at AutoZone at 640 Warrenton Road, and while he was in the shop, his wife came running inside with their two children, ages 5 and 2.
"His wife said she had been held at gunpoint and their vehicle was taken by a male subject and a female subject. The suspects then fled the scene at a high rate of speed," the sheriff's office said.
Stafford issued a lookout, learning shortly thereafter that Virginia State Police troopers were chasing the car, which subsequently crashed on Interstate 295 in the area of Hopewell.
The driver and passenger got out and ran, apparently firing shots in the process. A passerby was hit, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.
State police told ABC8 News in Richmond that no law enforcement officers discharged their weapons or reported injuries.
State police found and arrested the male suspect, Nasim Altaquan Jackson, 19, of New Jersey.
He has been charged in Stafford County with carjacking, receiving stolen property, driving on a suspended license, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, brandishing a firearm, and credit card larceny.
The female suspect remained on the run Friday and had not been identified.
