The Prince William Corps of the Salvation Army has new leadership this year, but the need in the community remains great.
So InsideNoVa is again sponsoring the Salvation Army’s Christmas Basket campaign, now in its 49th iteration. The campaign was created in 1972 by Paul Muse, publisher of the Potomac News in Woodbridge. The Potomac News later merged with the Manassas Journal Messenger, and after the combined newspaper closed in 2012, InsideNoVa picked up the Christmas Basket tradition.
Last year’s campaign raised just over $20,000, the most since InsideNoVa began sponsoring it, and this year’s campaign is continuing under new leadership, Capt. Carrie McCall, who joined the Prince William Corps this summer.
McCall has been part of the Salvation Army for 13 years. She was exposed to the organization while studying Christian ministry at Asbury University in Wilmore, Ky. She learned about the opportunities for employment with the organization while on a spring break mission trip, and after she graduated, she pursued a career with the Salvation Army.
“I worked several years as a regular employee doing youth ministry, outreach and evangelism, and even working in our adult rehabilitation center,” McCall said.
After many years working in different fields, McCall signed up for the organization’s College for Officer Training. Since then, she has been stationed in various places, including Charleston, S.C., Hickory, N.C., and Boone, N.C., before moving to Woodbridge.
The Christmas Basket campaign raises funds to help families during the holiday season, as well as throughout the rest of the year. The donations help to provide rent and food assistance, as well as to buy holiday gifts for children, all in Prince William.
The goal of this year’s campaign is $15,000. Donations must be received by Dec. 31.
“We’re delighted to again be able to help the Salvation Army with this critical effort,” said Bruce Potter, publisher of InsideNoVa. “We live in a wealthy area of the country, but many of our neighbors are struggling, especially with the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
McCall said the local Salvation Army provides rent and utility assistance throughout the year, as well as food through its food pantry. In addition, the organization will provide Christmas gifts for over 1,000 children this year, McCall said.
Annually, the Salvation Army of Prince William receives about 3,000 requests for assistance, but that has increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, requests jumped to over 4,000.
“We have seen a recent increase in utility assistance requests as utility companies are starting to disconnect people with unpaid balances,” McCall said.
This increase in requests has been met with generous donations.
“We are thankful for generous community donations that have allowed us to help meet the increased need,” McCall added. “However, the need is not going away anytime soon.”
