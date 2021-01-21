Prince William County and Manassas will open their newest library next month, the first within city limits.
On Feb. 2, the 6,000-square foot library will open at the Wellington Station shopping center on Dumfries Road, part of a new shared services library agreement between the city and county. Under the 10-year deal, the county will hold the lease for the library space, and the city is responsible for buying the furnishings and fixtures, as well as the limited retrofitting needed to turn the storefront space into a library.
On top of what the city spent on the new library, it will pay the county $1.2 million annually for a much broader agreement that allows residents of both localities to use all 12 of the libraries that are part of the county’s library system. That $1.2 million was a slight decrease from the previous agreement, although it includes a 3% annual escalator.
Rachel Johnson, a communications division chief for the county, said the library will house over 16,000 materials, 12 computers for public use, free public wi-fi, and two study rooms – although those will be unavailable as long as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
“The library itself, it’s going to be gorgeous. Open windows on the front end; I love the look of it,” Johnson told InsideNoVa. “We were excited to be able to work with them [the city] to do that.”
As with all the system’s libraries during the pandemic, group programming will be entirely online initially. Within its first month of opening, Johnson said plans include an art class in which residents can come by the library to pick up supplies and take them home to participate. Ten full-time employees will work at the new branch.
Last year, Manassas Park decided to leave what was a three-way agreement among the jurisdictions, opting to open a placeholder library within the city before building a new library as part of its new city hall building downtown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.