TRIP II, owner and operator of the Dulles Greenway, has installed a high-quality eagle nest live-stream camera on the Dulles Greenway Wetlands in Leesburg.
The Dulles Greenway partnered with the American Eagle Foundation, Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy, and HDOnTap to install the camera, which overlooks the nest of a pair of American bald eagles.
The bald eagles are expected to return to the nest in November, when they will begin the nesting process.
“We are excited to offer our local community the opportunity to experience the beauty of the Wetland’s majestic bald eagles,” said TRIP II CEO Renée N. Hamilton. “The Dulles Greenway is dedicated to actively caring for our local community and environment through our key sustainability initiatives, including the protection and support of the Wetlands and its wildlife.”
The Dulles Greenway Wetlands has been home to two American bald eagles since 2005. In 1995, TRIP II established a private 149-acre wetlands preserve in Leesburg, Virginia during the construction of the Dulles Greenway roadway to mitigate the loss of roughly 64 acres of federally protected wetlands. Wetlands shelter more than one-third of threatened and endangered species in the United States, including the once-endangered bald eagles. The wetlands property is managed by the Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy and utilized for local wildlife education.
"We appreciate the Dulles Greenway's efforts to bring the awe and wonder of wildlife into people's homes with this new eagle cam,” Michael Myers, Executive Director, Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy. “This is an incredible opportunity to connect people in a new way to bald eagles living in the heart of Loudoun County."
The live-stream camera is now available for viewers on the Dulles Greenways website at www.dullesgreenway.com/eagle-cam/. The website also features a moderated chat function which allows viewers to comment and ask questions about the bald eagles.
