A new Manassas City Council was sworn into office Tuesday night, with Democrats expanding their advantage to 5-1 on the temporary dais at Jennie Dean Elementary School.
Democrat Sonia Vasquez Luna made a little bit of city history Tuesday, becoming the first Latina woman to serve on City Council. A labor organizer and native of El Salvador, Vasquez Luna said it was an honor to be the first Hispanic person to serve on the council.
“It’s not only an honor but a responsibility that I don’t take lightly … I’m really happy,” Vasquez Luna said after being sworn in. “We are ready for the responsibility. I’ve been talking to each one of you and getting to know you. I’m looking forward to working together as Manassas celebrates 150 years.”
Tuesday’s gathering was held at Jennie Dean Elementary due to ongoing renovations at City Hall.
Meanwhile, Democrat Ralph Smith and Republican Teresa Coates Ellis were sworn in for their second terms. With Vasquez Luna replacing Republican Lynn Forkell Greene on the council, Coates Ellis is the sole Republican on the council. She has historically been one of the most conservative members on the council when it comes to budgeting issues, advocating for smaller budgets and lower real estate and property tax rates. The council’s fiscal 2024 budgeting will start in earnest in the upcoming weeks.
“I want to welcome Sonia to the council. I look forward to working closely with her and once again, my good friend Ralph,” Coates Ellis said Tuesday. “So, we have a lot of work to do. We have been through a tough time in our city going through a pandemic. We have fared much better than most localities because, in my opinion, we have a very strong council and mayor. And we’re going to thrive even more as we move forward.”
At the same meeting, the new council voted unanimously to reappoint Patrick Pate as city manager. Having served in the role since October 2013, Pate has led the city’s government through the end of an era of tight budgets coming out of the 2008 financial crisis and then through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sebesky held off a challenge from Democratic council member Mark Wolfe to retain her position as vice mayor. After Vasquez Luna motioned for Sebesky to be reelected as vice mayor for the new council session, Coates Ellis said it was time for someone new to get a chance and made a motion to give the post to Wolfe. Wolfe seconded Coates Ellis’ motion.
“I think it’s time for someone else to step up. Mr. Wolfe has the history of our city, our council, he is always there at the events, the ribbon cuttings, as many as I can remember, I’ve always seen him there,” Coates Ellis said. “I feel like Mr. Wolfe is a good vice mayor to help [Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger] with her responsibilities … This is about what’s best for the city, this is not about what’s best for anything else. Mr. Wolfe has always been very valuable when we’re in council sessions, lending his expertise to many complicated decisions. It’s time to give someone else a chance.”
Ultimately, though, Coates Ellis and Wolfe were the only two to vote for the motion, and Sebesky was reelected vice mayor in a 5-1 vote with only Coates Ellis in opposition.
Stephen Craig Brown, who has served as the city attorney since 2001, was also reappointed, as was Lee Ann Henderson, the city clerk.
Sebesky will once again serve as the city’s representative on the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission board, while Smith will return to the Virginia Railway Express Operations board.
