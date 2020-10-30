With two first-term council members seeking to replace longtime Manassas Mayor Hal Parrish on Tuesday, Republicans are making the case for continuity in city government, but Democrats hope the city’s leftward-moving politics will give them their first crack at local leadership.
Either Republican Theresa Coates Ellis or Democrat Michelle Davis-Younger will become the city’s first woman elected mayor. Davis-Younger, the first Black woman elected to the council when she won her seat in 2018, is hoping to become the first Democrat to win the city’s top post.
The two candidates have raised roughly the same amount for their campaigns, and each had about $14,000 remaining heading into the final days. According to the Virginia Public Access Project and the Virginia Department of Elections, Davis-Younger has raised a total of $30,521. She received her biggest contribution in the most recent reporting cycle: a $5,000 donation from the AFL-CIO’s Northern Virginia Labor Federation. Ellis has raised a total of $28,889, but over $10,000 of that has come from herself and her husband, George Ellis.
Parrish, a Republican, made no secret of which candidate he supports, endorsing Ellis shortly after she announced her candidacy. As has been something of a custom for the Manassas Ice & Fuel owner, Parrish has handed out $1,000 to all four Republicans running for office in this year’s local election.
Republican Ian Lovejoy is seeking his third term on the council, joined by Republican newcomers Harry Clark (an Army veteran and former Planning Commissioner) and Parks, Culture & Recreation Committee member Lynn Forkell Greene. In the council race, the top-three vote recipients from either party will win seats.
In endorsing Ellis, Parrish said, “She is a leader who has worked and worked over many years to make a difference for the betterment of everyone in Manassas and will continue her dedication as your mayor.”
But the end of the Parrish era in the city’s politics — his father, Hal Parrish Sr., served on the then-town council and as mayor before representing the city in the Virginia House of Delegates until his death in 2006 — could coincide with a new era of Democratic leadership in the city. In 2018, Republicans lost their majority on the city council for the first time since Manassas became an independent city, and a Republican presidential candidate hasn’t won a majority of the city’s votes since George W. Bush was re-elected in 2004.
The political shift has corresponded with an influx of minority residents in the city. According to 2019 Census Bureau estimates, 38.1% of the city’s 41,000 residents are Hispanic, and Black residents make up 15.4%.
When she first declared her intent to run for Parrish’s seat even before he decided to step down, Davis-Younger said it was time for a change in the city’s governance. Had Parrish returned to run again this year, it would have been the first time he faced a Democratic challenger since he took office in 2009.
“It’s about Manassas having changed, and it needs — I think — a different look of leadership to reflect what it has become,” Davis-Younger told InsideNoVa. “If I can be the one to lead it, I’m up for it.”
Davis-Younger has aggressively touted her Democratic affiliation, with much of her campaign literature and signs prominently displaying the word “Democrat” and many of them serving as displays for the three other Democrats seeking seats on the council as well: incumbent Vice Mayor Pam Sebesky, Councilperson Tom Wolfe, and Georgetown South resident Tom Osina, who is hoping to unseat Lovejoy.
Davis-Younger is also pledging to forge a strong relationship with the school division in an effort to fund a new Jennie Dean Elementary, the oldest school in the system.
Ellis, on the other hand, has supported making local elections nonpartisan. The two also split earlier this year when the city was setting its real estate tax rate. Davis-Younger and her fellow Democrats on council voted to set the rate at $1.46 for every $100 in assessed value, a 2 cent decrease from the previous fiscal year’s $1.48. Ellis, meanwhile, voted to set it at $1.44, the rate recommended by City Manager Patrick Pate. Democrats cited, in part, a need to commit funds for the new Dean school.
While downplaying the importance of partisan labels, Ellis has been talking up her strong community ties. She built up the city’s “Shadow for a day” mentorship program and has served as a Rotary Area Governor, on the Airport Commission and as the president of the Inter-Service Club Council.
She said her goals as mayor include expanding the mentorship program and increasing ties between the city’s public schools and business community to create more pathways for local youth to stay in Manassas when they enter the job market.
“I’m already leading. I’m running to be mayor, I’m not running against anyone,” Ellis told InsideNoVa. “I’ve been in boot camp training for this for some time and I can step right into it.”
Standing outside City Hall greeting early voters with her husband last Friday, Davis-Younger said she had been encountering a lot of voters intent on voting for president who hadn’t been following the council races closely. The city’s recent history in presidential elections made her confident. The mayoral race appears on the front side of the ballot alongside the presidential race. The city council race, however, is on the back.
“A lot of people just still aren’t dialed in,” Davis-Younger said. “But I’m confident. I’ve seen lots of support; it’s been picking up steam.”
(2) comments
No one cares about local races in a presidential election year. Should have local elections in the spring time so those who do care can come out in vote, instead of getting those elected with the zombie vote. Still, Davis Younger’s position seems to be vote for me because I’m black.
No local elections should be at times of higher turnout so as much as the populace gets a say in who gets to lead their city. Not too long ago George Allen a Republican won the city of Manassas and Henrico County, while Jim Webb a Democrat won statewide winning counties like Buchanan and Wise.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.