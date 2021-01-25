State health officials say a Northern Virginia resident has been found to have a new, more contagious strain of COVID-19.
The virus variant, called SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 or the UK variant, first emerged in the United Kingdom late last year and is associated with increased person-to-person transmission of the virus, the Virginia Department of Health said Monday. The patient, identified only as an adult from Northern Virginia, is the first person identified in Virginia with the new strain. The person has no reported recent travel history.
Health officials confirmed the case using next-generation sequencing that provides a genetic blueprint of the virus that causes COVID-19, the health department said in a news release.
“Viruses change all the time, and we expect to see new strains as disease spreads,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver. “We know this variant strain spreads more quickly between people than other strains currently circulating in our communities, but we still have more to learn about whether it causes more severe illness. As our state public health officials closely monitor the emergence of the B.1.1.7 variant in our Commonwealth, it is important that all Virginians continue following mitigation measures.”
In the United States, nearly 200 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant had been detected in 23 states as Friday. While scientists are working to better understand its impact on vaccine efficacy, early data suggests currently authorized vaccines are effective against the new variant, the health department said.
As a virus spreads from one person to another, it makes copies of itself and sometimes makes small genetic changes called mutations. Because of these mutations, new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time. According to the CDC, multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been documented in the United States and around the world. The B.1.1.7 variant contains an unusually large number of mutations.
The state's Department of General Services Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services began sequencing positive COVID-19 samples in March 2020, becoming one of the first public health labs in the nation to use this technology to examine the genetic makeup of the virus and track how it is changing and being transmitted in the Commonwealth. To date, DCLS has sequenced more than 10 percent of positive samples tested by the state lab, and is working with other labs in Virginia to solicit additional positive samples to sequence so public health officials can get a representation of variants circulating throughout Virginia.
“Sequencing is one of many tools we have available at the state’s public health laboratory to enable medical and public health officials to quickly identify and respond to threats such as emerging COVID-19 variants,” said Dr. Denise Toney, Director of DCLS. “We share this information not only within the Commonwealth, but with our federal and international partners to gain a better understanding of emerging genetic changes to SARS-CoV-2.”
For more information about COVID-19 variants, visit the VDH website.
