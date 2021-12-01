Across the street from Marine Corps Base Quantico, Prince William County has opened a mountain biking trail at Locust Shade Park, working with mid-Eastern Off-Road Enthusiasts, a regional nonprofit dedicated to riding bikes and building trails.
Ernie Rodriguez, president of the organization, formed in 1992, said it is all about community.
“When you build a community, you're able to ride your bike, invite others, create programming, have kids come out and advocate for trails,” Rodriguez said.
The group worked on the project in Triangle for five years with Prince William’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, REI, the National Park Foundation and many volunteers. During the ribbon-cutting Nov. 19, Prince William Board of Supervisors member Andrea Bailey, who represents the Potomac District, told a gathering of more than 50 that despite the chill, the bike ride along the trails before the event felt good.
“I was looking forward to feeling the wind on my face and seeing what a brilliant and wonderful thing we've done here,” Bailey said.
She added that because of COVID, everyone needs to take care of their minds and bodies. “It is imperative that we get out of our comfort zone and stretch a little bit and sustain our health.”
Robert Clements, a retired Marine and president of the Quantico Mountain Bike Club, said the majority of the club’s riding is on the base, across the street from Locust Shade Park, but his riders have put in a lot of work on the new trails.
“We look at this as almost an addition to the trail system that we use on Quantico because it’s so accessible. And yes, it’s an outstanding addition,” he said, noting that the new trail has features for both beginner and advanced riders.
Martin Fernandez, the local trail liaison for the enthusiasts group, began planning specific routes through the woods more than five years ago. He said the goal has been to maximize access for everyone.
“The idea was always to create not just a mountain bike trail, but to extend the trails at Locust Shade Park so that there would be more hiking trails, more running trails, more cycling trails,” Fernandez said. “But the county wanted to have a mountain bike trail, and I was on board.”
Speaking to InsideNoVa, Fernandez pointed out some of the drops and jumps, just a quarter-mile from the parking lot, as bikers rode by in a carefully-designed circular course to repeat jumps and return to try the next level.
All the jumps provide an option for bikers who don’t want to try the jump to ride around it, and the drops progress from small to intermediate to a big jump, Fernandez said.
“There’s stuff like that in Richmond, but there’s nothing here in Northern Virginia like that. So that was the impetus of this trail: creating a place that beginner mountain bike riders could come and improve their skills,” he said.
The proximity of the trail to the parking lot is also unique in Virginia. Fountainhead Regional Park in Fairfax Station requires an eight-mile ride from the parking lot to reach its mountain bike features.
“At Fountainhead, by the time you get to the features you’re spent, whereas here, you can just make a quick ride from our parking lot and you can spend as much time on the features as you want just riding in circles,” Fernandez said.
Seth Kirkland of Lorton has been riding for three years, and said mountain biking through the woods evokes childhood memories.
“I had a crew of friends that rode around on BMX bikes, from second grade until seventh grade,” Kirkland said. “It reminds me of that, except now we’re on expensive machines with full suspension and we’re hitting trail features that didn’t exist back when we were kids riding our no-suspension BMX bikes. This is a good place to build your skills.”
Bailey said the county’s continuing partnership with the Marine Corps strengthens community bonds.
“This is something that the former base commander and the current base commander wanted to have done, and it’s a great community partnership,” she added. “I look forward to continually building those kinds of relationships to serve the Marine Corps as they serve us.”
