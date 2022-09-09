New COVID-19 booster shots that target both the original COVID-19 strain and the omicron subvariants are now available throughout the Northern Virginia region, with the Centers for Disease Control recommending that everyone 12 and older get the newest booster.
Prior to the CDC’s announcement earlier this month, second booster shots had only technically been available to people 50 and older or those who have pre-existing conditions compromising their immune system. But now the new shots from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are freely available to anyone 12 and older who wants them, promising better protection against the omicron variant as the fall and winter months – which have brought an increase in cases the last two years as more people gather indoors – approach.
The new boosters are being rolled out in national pharmacy and grocery chains, with more doses becoming available every day, according to news releases from CVS and Walgreens. Giant Food, meanwhile, said in a release that all 153 of its pharmacy locations are offering the new booster. Local health districts have doses to administer as well.
To be eligible for the newest shots, you will need to be more than five months out from your initial two-dose vaccine or two months out from your last booster. If you haven’t yet gotten your initial vaccine course, it’s recommended that you do so and then come back for the booster five months after your second dose. The newest Pfizer booster is available to anyone 12 and up, while the Moderna version – which also targets the original strain and the newer subvariants – is available to those 18 and older. Whether your initial vaccine course was from Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson doesn’t matter, you can get either booster regardless of which vaccine you received.
As with the initial COVID-19 vaccine and subsequent boosters, the new booster is not guaranteed to keep you from contracting COVID. But it will offer significantly increased protection against serious illness, hospitalization or death from COVID. During last year’s omicron wave in the late fall and winter, vaccinated and boosted individuals were five times less likely to contract COVID, and even less likely to die, than unvaccinated individuals, which is why medical professionals and experts are encouraging people to stay up to day on their booster shots.
On Tuesday, President Joe Bident encouraged everyone who hasn’t been recently boosted against COVID to get the new “bivalent” booster.
“Winter is not that far away,” he said in a statement. “The past two years, we have seen COVID-19 cases and deaths soar. It does not have to be that way this year. If you are 12 and older, go get your COVID-19 shot this fall.”
Experts say the rollout of new COVID boosters – formulated for the dominant strain at the time – could become an annual event, much like it is for the influenza virus. The way the new booster was formulated and cleared by the Food and Drug Administration and the CDC was also similar to the way the flu shot is updated annually. And while you’re out getting your COVID booster, experts say it’ll probably be a good time to get your flu shot as well.
“It’s looking like the coronavirus vaccines are more like the flu vaccine,” Dr. Leana Wen, emergency physician and health policy professor at George Washington University, told CNN. “Immunity wanes after a time, and there are also new strains that may benefit from more targeted vaccines. … Such [annual] cadence will be helpful, I think, because Americans are already used to getting a flu shot every year.”
Sean Johnson, communications coordinator for the Prince William Health District, said the health district had received a shipment of new vaccines on Tuesday to be distributed to partnering clinics and to be administered from its mobile vaccine clinic. Next week, the clinic will be in front of Americana Grocery in Woodbridge on Tuesday and at the Fresh World off of Liberia Avenue in Manassas on Thursday.
“This booster was created to fight against the subvariants that have come from Omicron and this booster shot is taking on three different subvariants, and those subvariants are 99% of the cause for people getting COVID in the country right now. So this is intended to knock out various subvariants and give people the protection that they need,” Johnson told InsideNoVa. “So we’re hoping people who didn’t get their booster shot [in the last two months] come and get it, because this booster shot should help you more than any other booster shot before.”
