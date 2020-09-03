The number of outbreaks of coronavirus at long-term care facilities in Northern Virginia has creeped up in recent weeks but remains nowhere near the catastrophic levels of the spring and early summer, according to the latest data from the Virginia Department of Health.
The health department is currently tracking 18 outbreaks in progress at nursing homes or assisted living facilities in the region, with 11 of those reported since Aug. 1. In mid-July, only 12 outbreaks in progress were being reported.
The new outbreaks reported since Aug. 1 include three in Stafford County and one in Fauquier County.
Of the new outbreaks, the most serious appears to be at Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center in Fauquier, which has had 63 positive cases, according to data reported Thursday by the health department. However, a statement on the center's web site indicates only 17 residents are currently actively positive.
"We are doing what we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 ... including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps under current circumstances," the statement said.
No deaths have been reported at Brookside related to COVID-19.
Two other facilities have reported 20 cases each associated with current outbreaks: Sunrise at Bluemont Park in Arlington and Woodmont Healthcare Center in Stafford. Harmony at Falls Run in Stafford has reported 17 positive cases.
Only six of the facilities with outbreaks in progress that began since August have reported any deaths, and none has reported more than four deaths. The health department does not provide specific numbers if the case count or death count at any facility is fewer than four, in order to protect the privacy of individuals.
Through mid-June about two-thirds of Northern Virginia's deaths from COVID-19 were associated with outbreaks at long-term care facilities, according to an InsideNoVa analysis. Current data show between 631 and 730 deaths related to COVID-19 at the area's long-term facilities, or between 56% and 65% of the 1,116 total deaths in the region.
Statewide, 391 outbreaks have been reported at long-term care facilities, resulting in 1,374 deaths, or about 52% of all deaths related to the virus.
In total, the region has reported 92 outbreaks at long-term care facilities. Other than the 18 still in progress, the remainder are considered closed or pending closure by the health department. Full data on all outbreaks is updated daily by the state health department.
Outbreaks in progress at Northern Virginia long-term care facilities
|Locality
|Facility
|Date VDH Notified
|Cases
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|Goodwin House - Alexandria
|6/30/2020
|14
|0
|Alexandria
|Woodbine Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center
|4/17/2020
|58
|*
|Arlington
|Sunrise at Bluemont Park
|8/19/2020
|20
|*
|Arlington
|Sunrise of Arlington
|8/5/2020
|*
|0
|Fairfax
|Aarondale Retirement and Assisted Living Community
|8/27/2020
|*
|0
|Fairfax
|Arbor Terrace at Herndon
|5/12/2020
|5
|*
|Fairfax
|Greenspring Village Assisted Living
|8/6/2020
|7
|0
|Fairfax
|Harmony at Spring Hill
|5/12/2020
|*
|0
|Fairfax
|Sunrise at Mount Vernon
|8/28/2020
|*
|*
|Fairfax
|Sunrise of Hunter Mill
|5/27/2020
|*
|0
|Fairfax
|Sylvestery of Vinson Hall
|5/27/2020
|8
|0
|Fauquier
|Brookside Rehab & Nursing Ctr (Oak Springs)
|8/14/2020
|63
|0
|Prince William
|Manassas Health & Rehabilitation Center
|8/26/2020
|*
|0
|Prince William
|Potomac Place
|8/26/2020
|*
|0
|Stafford
|Commonwealth Senior Living Stafford (Greenfield)
|8/22/2020
|*
|0
|Stafford
|Harmony at Falls Run
|8/5/2020
|17
|*
|Stafford
|Woodmont Healthcare Center
|8/22/2020
|20
|*
