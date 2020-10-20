The Long John Silver's restaurant in Dale City has been around since 1980. Now it's got new owners and it's getting a new look.
Fredericksburg residents Khawar and Samina Mian recently bought the eatery at the corner of Minnieville Road and Dale Boulevard, and they are planning a complete overhaul.
The location is closed until later this year while renovations are underway to everything from the exterior to the interior deck, company spokeswoman Lauren Long said in an email.
When complete the restaurant will have a new-top of the line kitchen designed to optimize flow for faster service to customers, Long said. The new dining room will deliver splashes of new finishes, natural textures and modern nautical vibes.
The new Dale City owners also plan to open two new Long John Silver's in Fredericksburg.
